Kitten heels have been on a hamster wheel of popularity since their invention. First, they were all the rage due to their comfortability. Then, they became passé because of all the height-defying stiletto styles that took over the mainstream fashion landscape. Currently, kitten heels have made a stronger impression with influencers and designers alike, as the show style doesn’t show signs of slowing.

Characterized for their low heel and intricate upper designs, acquiring a pair of kitten heels can help you look sleek and chic without sacrificing your comfort — and we think you should grab a few pairs!

Whether you’re into pointed pumps or ballet styles, there is a kitten heel that will suit all your needs. We rounded up 14 pairs of kitten heels that will maximize your comfort and style — read on to see our picks!

1. Squarely Chic: These Heiyom square mules have a sassy and sweet essence about them we’re sure you’ll love (and the cutest bow) — just $46!

2. Trendy Things: This The Drop Zena buckle mule sandal has a chunky chain link across the front that mimics popular designer styles — was $60, now just $48!

3. Denim on Denim: This Steve Madden Jannie heeled sandal has a Y2K vibe that’s too die for, and they have an adorable rosette embellishment — was $100, now just $47!

4. Hot Mama: We love these Riekhany slingback kitten heels because of their pointed-toe silhouette and edgy straps and buckles — just $50!

5. On Trend: This Coach Ava metallic leather ballet pump takes cues from the current ballet flat trend and adds a cute, manageable heel — just $165!

6. Bradshaw Essence: We all know Carrie Bradshaw had a penchant for Manolo Blahnik heels. This Sam Edelman Brit kitten heel mule is an affordable, lookalike version of the staple designer shoe — was $150, now just $90!

7. Wrapped Around: If you love fun, different shoes, you’ll love these JW PEI Sara mule heeled sandals — just $89!

8. Buckle It: This Guess Dista heeled sandal are simple and have a nice buckle detail — just $79!

9. Pristine and Clean: This Badgley Mischka Fabia pump is fab and elegant — just $235!

10. She Means Business: These Naturalizer Dalary Heels are elevated and neutral for work or after hour functions — was $125, now just $110!

11. Elegance: This Franco Sarto Khloe pointed toe slingback kitten heel is so sleek and versatile — was $125, now just $107!

12. Housewife Realness: Doesn’t this Vince Camuto Faiza sandal look like something Peggy Bundy would’ve wore on Married With Children? They’re so slick and sexy — was $99, now just $59!

13. Metallics: For those who are not over the metallic trend yet, this Open Edit Cammie kitten heel slingback pump will help fulfill your needs — was $60, now just $42!

14. Florals. Please: This Larroudé Jasmine kitten heel peep toe sandal will make the perfect addition to any fashionista’s closet — was $330, now just $165!