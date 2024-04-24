Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and chances are, your mailbox has plenty of spring and summer wedding invites. The season of weddings is upon Us, and while we’re excited to witness and celebrate the matrimony of love between two individuals, often, figuring out what to wear and getting dressed can be a little daunting. Whether you opt for a one-shoulder dress or stiletto heels, you must be comfy at a wedding — heels are a thorn in our sides that can dampen the mood. But if you want to find a pair of comfy heels you’ll forget you have on during the festivities, we’re here to help you!

Related: 15 Comfortable Flats That Are Much More Stylish Than Heels Flats have never gone out of style… and quite honestly, we don’t think they ever will! Not only are they typically more comfortable than heels, but they can also be ten times more stylish. There’s something about a nice pair of flats that exudes a confident, elegant, classy vibe — plus, they go with pretty […]

No matter if you’re more of a wedges or sandals type of girl, there is a comfy heel that will make all the weddings you have to attend this spring and summer much more bearable. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 comfy heels to help you nail the wedding guest vibe. Read ahead to see if our picks suit your fancy!

1. Glittered Simplicity: These DREAM PAIRS Strappy Wedge Sandals have a touch of glitter on the toe and have a minimal wedge heel that’s perfect for attending a wedding — was $40, now just $25!

2. Reach For The Stars: These IDIFU IN4 Platform Heels have a super chunky platform heel and has a simple strap design for extra comfort — just $37!

3. Frilly Essential: We love a show that makes a strong statement and these MUCCCUTE Bow Knot Heeled Sandals do just that without overdoing it — just $57!

4. Dance The Night Away: Thanks to the low, chunky heel design of the LifeStride Last Dance Sandal, you’ll be comfortable enough to dance all night long — was $100, now just $60!

5. Sensible Elegance: For those who want a sensible heel with a little razzle dazzle, this Bandolino Zeffer Pump will add an elegant feel to your ensemble. It has a heel height of 2 3/4 inches and has a cute bow embellishment — was $79, now just $42!

6. Slingback Chic: These J. Renee Mayetta Heels have a sleek slingback silhouette and has an eye-catching heel design — they’re covered in reptilian-looking scales — just $99!

7. Closet Staple: If you prefer to go more simple for your wedding guest attire, you’ll love the Steve Madden Remmi Heeled Sandal just they have a low heel and minimal straps — just $79!

8. Everyday Realness: Although we’re mainly talking about weddings here, it’s never a bad time to invest in a heel you can wear everyday. This Nine West Pruce Block Heel Sandal could be your answer due to its low, block heel — was $90, now just $60!

9. Small But Bold: A small, chunky heel can vastly improve your energy while attending a wedding — trust Us, we know! These Jewel Badgley Mischka Michelle heels use a low heel and plenty of straps for an intricate toe design — just $119!

Related: 17 Comfy Heels That Will Make Traveling Easier Finally, it’s time to plan for our upcoming spring and summer vacations! Often, when it comes to the actual travel part, we delegate our most comfy clothing and footwear options to this feat in order to make sure we’re not annoyed while on a flight. But what if you want to dress up? Although heels get a […]

10. Royal Family Vibes: I don’t know — something about slingback pumps scream royal family to me, and the Journee Collection Knightly Pump will keep you feeling cool, calm and collected during event the hottest summer wedding — just $60!

11. Mule It Over: Mules are one of the go-to shoe styles for spring and summer 2024, and the Jessica Simpson Piaria Sandal has a peep-toe design along with a metallic heel and a touch for sparkles for a bold moment — was $99, now just $40!

12. Life Me Up: This Mix No. 6 Sundra Sandal is a versatile option you can wear to a wedding or any other spring event for that matter — was $80, now just $40!

13. Sophisticated Queen: This Nina Seline Platform Sandal has a classy, fashion forward vibe that would looking amazing with a one-shoulder dress or a strapless number — just $75!

14. Sparkle and Shine: This Call It Spring Vickii Sandal has a two-inch block heel and comes covered in tiny crystals — just $55!

15. Clean And Pristine: For those who have a knack for white shoes in spring and summer, this comfy Jessica Simpson Mistoni Wedge Sandal will help you revel in your aesthetic. They have a low wedge heel and sparkly straps for an added pop — was $89, now just $60!

16. Glamazon Energy: This Lady Couture Kloe Wedge Sandal is a glamorous option with plenty of sass. It comes in four blinged out colors and has a modest heel height thanks to its wedge construction — just $90!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Bloom: If you like to bask in the essence of florals for spring, this Ted Baker Aria Rose Sandal will allow you to with the helps of its beautiful rosette adornments — just $180!