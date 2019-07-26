



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Have you ever been out and about, noticed someone wearing heels or wedges and thought, “How are they wearing those here without their feet being in massive pain?” Us too. We really want to become one of those wedge-wearing warriors, but we don’t think we could deal with the potential swelling and blisters. Good thing we don’t have to!

The Rockport Briah Gladiator sandals prove that a boost in height doesn’t necessarily need to equal a boost in pain (or price!). Would you believe Us if we said our feet might even feel better than ever in these wedges? Seriously!

See it: Get the Rockport Briah Gladiator sandals on sale at Zappos! See all Rockport Gladiator sandals deals and finds here!

Over 150 shoppers have left glowing reviews on these Briah sandals, calling them “stylish and comfortable right out of the box” with “no break-in period” and “no blisters ever.” Reviewers can’t stop talking about the extreme comfort factor, saying they even beat out sneakers and that they’re “more comfortable than slippers,” too! We wouldn’t even think that was possible, but everyone insists! Even typical heel haters can’t get enough of these shoes, loving how their “feet feel secure” in them for all-day wear!

These wedge sandals have a full grain leather upper with top-stitching detail. They’re strappy from open toe to ankle, as expected of a gladiator shoe, forming a cage silhouette. At the top, we’ll see an adjustable hook-and-loop strap at the ankle, with hidden velcro to keep it in place! It truly is possible to have a nice, adult pair of shoes with the amazing powers of velcro!

Along with the adjustable top strap, the strap just below features subtle goring attached to the heel, a small elastic panel that helps the Briah customize its fit to our foot and make for an easier on and off. Also helping with that is the rear zipper closure, which matches the color of the leather upper!

See it: Get the Rockport Briah Gladiator sandals on sale at Zappos! See all Rockport Gladiator sandals deals and finds here!

This shoe has a wonderfully cushioned footbed with soft and breathable linings. It also has a heel cup to keep us balanced, sturdy and cozy. Below that heel cup, we’ll find the 2 ¾-inch, cork-wrapped wedge heel, which is complemented by a half-inch platform under the toe!

The outsole of the Briah is made of a durable rubber, featuring a floral design for traction — and fashion!

This shoe is currently available in four colors, all of which are on sale! The colors stick within the neutral range, so whichever one we end up choosing will be a shoe we can wear nearly every day of summer and beyond. There’s a black version, a white version, a brown version and a taupe version, and each one is as fabulous as the last!

These shoes are casual enough to wear anywhere, pairing with a sundress, a romper or even jeans and a cami. On the other hand, they’re also nice enough to wear to more formal occasions! If we grab a pair to wear with a cocktail dress or a silky jumpsuit, we’ll be the belle of the ball!

With up to 37% off these top-rated Rockport shoes, we can only imagine that we’ll start seeing sizes dwindle in the blink of an eye. We don’t want to wait to long to nab a pair anyway — we want to put these into action ASAP! We have strangers to impress!

See it: Get the Rockport Briah Gladiator sandals on sale at Zappos! See all Rockport Gladiator sandals deals and finds here!

Not your style? Check out more from Rockport here and other sandals available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!