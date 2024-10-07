Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Besides an on-trend loafer, this season’s chic closet hero is a blazer. Adding style and versatility to your capsule wardrobe, a blazer doubles as light outerwear and a sophisticated fashion statement all in one. I pair my best fall blazers with everything from jeans to trousers and dresses. Whether I’m headed to the office or brunch, styles that are easily mixed and matched with the rest of my wardrobe are key for effortless dressing.

When I think about the hours I used to spend figuring out what to wear, I’ve learned it’s a real time-saving hack to collect pieces as a capsule collection (aka wardrobe basics that can be dressed up or down like a classic white tee or light wash jeans). When it comes to the best fall blazers, I prefer neutral colors like black, beige and the occasional bold hue like red (or burgundy for fall). A capsule wardrobe is your superpower!

Below, I rounded up my favorite blazer styles for looking luxe on a budget. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can slip into your new jacket before the weekend. These styles make getting dressed in no time a cinch!

1. The money maker: Our favorite blazer boasts nearly 20,000 reviews and comes in two dozen colors. The tailored style elevates any outfit from office to evening. Did we mention it’s machine washable? Get it for $58!

2. A wool-blend winner: This notch collar blazer keeps you warm as the temperature drops while the textured fabric adds interest to denim or outfits. BRB I’m adding this one to my work wardrobe immediately — $43!

3. Power suit: The cinched waist on this casual women’s blazer lends elegance to any Rich Mom look or business function. We’re grabbing one in every color while it’s on sale for $73!

4. Made to layer: The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer has a semi-loose yet structured fit accommodates easy layering with sweaters or hoodies worn underneath. We love the fabric options, from natural linen to sapphire velvet — $67!

5. Pretty in plaid: This perennial favorite lifts a pair of trusty jeans to, “I’m spending vacationing in the Hamptons.” The three-season plaid style is hip length, providing warmth and comfort. It’s also another machine-washable winner — $40!

6. Crop it like it’s hot: Wide-leg pants are the on-trend style of the season, and a cropped jacket tops pants beautifully. This affordable blazer is an unexpectedly fresh twist on a classic look — $34!

7. Great lengths: Speaking of fall fashion trends, wearing a longer blazer over a mini skirt or dress is a popular way to tout a classic blazer. Add some knee-high boots for extra drama. This lapel collar blazer has pockets, making it as functional as it is fashion-forward. It’s even fashionable when it’s paired with leggings — $58!

8. Peplum for curves: Peplum styles look beautiful over slim-fitting pants and pencil skirts, adding curves and fun, flirty details. This well-rated style is a bargain at just $46!

9. A tweed stunner: Tweed and herringbone autumn fashion staples, adding warmth and sartorial chops. This hip-length blazer comes in several colors, including pink, which is absolutely a year-round approved color in 2024. Grab it for $59!

10. Classic corduroy: This corduroy blazer comes in a universally flattering rusty red, making it perfect for apple picking, brunch and all of the autumnal fun. The corduroy fabric gives it an almost velvet-like sheen with everyday durability — $149!

