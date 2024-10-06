Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The best way to make the most of your money in fashion is to invest in capsule wardrobe pieces. The second is to make sure that they nail the TikTok viral rich mom aesthetic. The third (and arguably most important) is to save on shopping them during Amazon Prime Day. That’s why we rounded up these 17 rich mom-style capsule wardrobe pieces that are all on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day — and they go up to 70% off!

Whether you could use a chic new fall cardigan or a versatile dress that can be used for almost anything, this roundup is filled with solid capsule wardrobe pieces. It includes these best-selling Amazon jeans that are now 70% off and classic-chic coat that’s now marked down to 22% off. We can promise you, you’ll be using these pieces on repeat for years to come!

17 Rich Mom Capsule Wardrobe Items on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Everyday Jeans and Pants

1. Our Absolute Favorite! You simply cannot go wrong with classic tapered jeans like this style from Gloria Vanderbuilt that’s also a major Amazon best-seller and now 55% off!

2. Do the Distressed: These distressed mid-waisted jeans are one of those styles that really never go out of fashion and plus, they even have a tummy control waist!

3. Best Boyfriend Jeans: A top trend in jeans this fall are this baggy boyfriend style that over 500 Amazon shoppers have bought within the last month!

4. Trendy Tie-Waist: Giving “fashion-forward” rich mom vibes, these tie waist jeans have a young and hip vibe that’s still mature and chic!

5. Tummy Control Trousers: Feel extra confident going into the boardroom with these waist-slimming trousers that have a tummy-control high waistline and straight-leg design!

Timeless Tops and Cardigans

6. Our Absolute Favorite! From jeans, to skirts, to trousers, this cozy long sleeve top can pair with just about anything and is on sale now for 15% off!

7. Cozy Cardigan: We think this textured-knit cardigan will be your new favorite staple, with its breathable cotton fabric, vintage-style feel and button-up design!

8. Your Favorite Sweater: Wear this soft knitted dolman sleeve sweater on rainy fall days where you want to do nothing but cozy up with a good book!

9. Stylish Sweater Vest: A fall classic staple, everyone needs a good sweater vest in their wardrobe like this cable knitted style that’d pair perfectly with a sleek button down!

Very Versatile Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite! Heels, boots, sneakers, you name it! This tiered midi dress can go with them all and can now be shopped for 24% off!

11. We Love a Wrap Dress: We will never not love a good knitted wrap dress, especially when this tie-waisted style flatters the body so nicely and is now 33% off!

12. Here for the Halterneck: A halterneck maxi dress like this flowy style is perfect for occasions like Saturday brunches or weddings!

13. Softest Sweater Dress: There’s nothing that says fall quite like pairing this ribbed mini sweater dress with some knee-high boots, a denim jacket and a wide brim hat!

The Chicest of Jackets and Coats

14. Our Absolute Favorite! One way to elevate your wardrobe in a snap is to get this elegant and simple open lapel coat that comes in several neutral colors like camel, beige, brown and gray!

15. Moto-Chic: This edgy-chic moto jacket is one of those styles that can be worn both in the spring and fall!

16. Cute Corduroy: Go a size up if you want to pair this cute cropped corduroy jacket with sweaters or your exact size if you prefer it fitted!

17. Chic Sherpa: Look cozy-chic this season with this oversized sherpa jacket that you can now score for 21% off!