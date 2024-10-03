Your account
13 Turtleneck Dresses That Nail Effortless Fall Style

By
Turtleneck Dresses
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

As soon as the weather drops below 70 degrees in New York City, I immediately start looking for cozy pieces to add to my wardrobe for fall. Comfy sweaters and luxe-looking loungewear are some of my favorite ways to prep my cool-weather collection. Along with chic outerwear, the brisk temps inspire me to wear stylish turtleneck dresses.

If you ask the people closest to me, they’d tell you how surprised they are to hear that. As a child, I was petrified of turtlenecks. Thankfully, I overcame my fear of covering my neck around the same time I finally began eating brussell sprouts so now my wardrobe and my palette have sophisticated upgrades. With that in mind, I compiled a list of chic turtleneck dresses on Amazon. From flirty minis to body-hugging maxis, there’s a style for every fashionista no matter what they have on their agenda. Shop our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Showcase your curves in this ultra-flattering midi dress. It has stretchy, slimming material to highlight all of your curves!

2. LBD: Of course, no seasonal roundup is complete without the appearance of a black dress. This midi-length dress features vertical rib knit stripes!

3. Belted Bow: There’s something special about belt attachments. You can create the cutest coquette-style ribbon while cinching your waist. Along with a belt, this curve-loving dress features cute side slits!

4. Airy Mini: Get ready to pull out your favorite stockings or leggings because this long-sleeve mini features a breezy pleated skirt!

5. Rust Rules: Rich shades like rust are an absolute hit during the fall. This rust-colored stretchy number has subtle ruffles along the turtleneck-style collar!

6. Cable Knit Cutie: Move over rib knit stripes. This brown mini features chunky cable knit fabric that’s ultra-chic. The exaggerated collar is the perfect touch!

7. Layering Essential: This sleeveless number is ideal for fall layering. You can team it with everything from suede moto jackets to oversized cardigans!

8. Batwing Chic: If you love an oversized moment, you’ll want to snag this roomy dress. Not only does it have a loose-fitting silhouette, but it comes with fun batwing sleeves!

9. On the Town Essential: Got a romantic night on the town lined up? Make sure you style this long-sleeve mini with your favorite over-the-knee boots for a date night-approved slay!

10. Olive It: There are so many green hues that look great during the fall, and this oversized number comes in an autumn-approved olive shade!

11. Exaggerated Collar: If you’re anything like me, you probably hate when turtlenecks fit too snugly around your neck. This roomy dress features an oversized, fold-over turtleneck collar!

12. Subtle Serve: Some shoppers prefer to wear shorter turtleneck styles that don’t go all the way up. This puff-sleeve dress has a subtle mock-neck detail!

13. Last but Not Least: This green dress will help accentuate your curves!

