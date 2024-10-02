The Best Fall Outerwear on Amazon — All Under $60

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It may be hard to believe, but it’s officially fall! And if you’re shopping for new clothes to keep you warm this season, you’ll want to make sure you check out the best outerwear for 2024. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune on coats, fleeces and more since Amazon has hundreds of choices that are under $50!
Fall outerwear on Amazon is in abundance right now, especially ahead of the site’s Big Deals Days taking place on October 8 and 9. Whether you’re searching for denim jackets, shackets, puffers or lightweight fleece options, there are plenty of items worth adding to your wardrobe this fall. The transitional styles will help carry you from chilly mornings to hot afternoons, or if it’s already cool where you live, the more traditional outerwear picks will make it easier to put together cute fall outfits. Ahead, we rounded up the best fall outerwear on Amazon.
Best Fall Outerwear on Amazon
- An Oversized Moto Jacket: The Anrabess Faux Motorcycle Oversized Jacket has a relaxed, oversized fit that is easy to style with sweaters and long-sleeve tops for fall. It’s also available in six colors: black, caramel, coffee, dark grey, green and wine red — $50 at Amazon!
- A Quilted Puffer: Wrap up in this quilted puffer jacket while strolling through a wine tour or pumpkin patch this fall. It offers the right amount of warmth without being too heavy to wear with additional layers — $64 at Amazon!
- Best Raincoat for Fall: Even though spring is notorious for being the most rainy season, don’t underestimate fall’s gloomy weather. That’s why it’s important to invest in an affordable rain coat like this one, which is on sale for $50 ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day! — $50 (originally $60) at Amazon!
- A Fleece Zip Up: The Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip has earned over 37,100 five-star reviews, with many praising how “causal and warm” the jacket is. The fleece features a collared neck, zippered closure and two zippered security pockets — $41 (originally $60) at Amazon!
- Cropped Corduroy: This jacket will be in our carts immediately! It’s the ideal cropped length, hitting right at the waist. The coat also features button-up closures, a collared lapel and flap pockets. You can wear it open to show off your top or keep it closed for extra warmth — $34 at Amazon!
- The Best Plaid Jacket: The Dokotoo Plaid Shacket is the best option when you need some warmth but don’t want to throw on a regular coat. It has a longer length that shoppers like to wear with leggings — $49 at Amazon!
- Pretty Peacoat: This Single-Breasted Peacoat is made from 90% polyester and 10% wool. “This is such a classic coat and given the quality of the workmanship and the fabric, I look forward to wearing this for many years to come,” one reviewer said. “It looks as if it costs so much more than it does and I can’t wait for fall and winter now.” — $60 at Amazon!
- A Stylish Vest: Have this puffer vest on hand for when temperatures drop. You can layer it with jeans or your favorite athletic wear when you’re heading to work — $33 at Amazon!
- A Long Denim Jacket: We love this oversized denim jacket for fall. It features a front button-up closure, two chest pockets, and a drop shoulder lapel for added character — $40 at Amazon!