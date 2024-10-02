13 Early Prime Day Loungewear Deals to Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall is finally upon Us and it’s time to talk about loungewear. With the weather already starting to shift around the country, there is bound to be a day or two when you won’t know what to wear or don’t feel like leaving your home — which is why you should invest in a series of versatile loungewear pieces. What’s more, Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year is set to take place on Oct. 8-9, and we’re here to help you find early loungewear deals before the event kicks off.

From satin numbers to coordinated sets, there are loungewear pieces that will seamlessly fit into your wardrobe and keep you looking sleek — even on your off days. We rounded up 14 early Prime Day loungewear deals to shop now. Read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This Bofell lounge set is simple and neutral — was $34, now just $30!

2. Rich Mom Essence: The high-neck jacket and wide-leg design of this Anrabess two-piece outfit exudes rich mom vibes — was $56, now just $36!

3. Slouchy Knits: This Ekouaer lounge set is perfect for lounging around the house or running errands — was $41, now just $26!

4. Fluffy Cozy: This Merokeett fuzzy fleece pajama set is perfect for cold days indoors — was $61, now just $50!

5. Take The Plunge: We love this Viottiset two-piece outfit because of its edgy plunging neckline — was $70, now just $53!

6. Comfy Casual: This Automet two-piece shorts set works for finicky weather days — was $46, now just $38!

7. Coordinated Elegance: This Ekouaer three-piece knit lounge set just requires footwear and is bound to be a go-to for travel days — was $52, now just $40!

8. She’s a Lady: We love this Anrabess sweater lounge set because it’s so stylish and refined. We especially love the button sleeves — was $69, now just $50!

9. Matchy Matchy: This Ekouaer four-piece lounge set is a versatile, easy option to have in your wardrobe — was $43, now just $36!

10. Billowing Energy: This Pink Queen sweater set makes a great gift — was $53, now just $50!

11. Flow On: For the girl who likes to feel as free as possible while sleeping, this Ekouaer nightgown has you covered — was $28, now just $20!

12. Smooth and Sleek: This Ekouaer satin pajama set is on trend thanks to its shiny material — was $40, now just $31!

13. Body-Hugging Realness: This Qinsen two-piece outfit will help you showcase your curves with ease — was $40, now just $30!