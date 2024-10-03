Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From Katie Holmes to Chrissy Teigen, our favorite celebrity rich moms are ushering in the season with a fall style favorite — cardigans! Holmes was recently spotted opting for a structured green version of the style, while Teigen was spotted sporting a black crochet version for a picnic with her kids. They inspired Us with their style, which is why we rounded up these 17 cozy-chic cardigans for fall that totally nail the rich mom look!

Each of these cardigans all serve their functional purpose of adding a warm fall layer for cool fall days — but they also serve looks! We rounded up a few sleek and simple styles for the minimalist fashionista, as well as some bold, designer-looking options for those with extra fashion flair. Of course, we also couldn’t forget to add some fall-classic cable knit cardigans and sprinkled in some stylish structured styles as well. Plus, they start at just $20!

17 Cozy-Chic Cardigans That Totally Nail the Rich Mom Look

Sleek and Simple Styles

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Amazon shoppers can’t stop buying this oversized knit cardigan for its cozy knit fabric, relaxed fit and pockets!

2. An Everyday Staple: An absolute essential in every rich mom wardrobe is this simple lightweight v-neck cardigan that can be easily thrown in a bag in case you need it later!

3. Doubles as a Jacket: When worn with a t-shirt this sleek long style is a cardigan, and when worn with a sweater it can be a jacket!

4. Fantastically Fuzzy: This fuzzy-textured cardigan comes in so many fall-style colors like camel, black, burgundy and more!

5. Classy Cashmere: Invest in your wardrobe but snagging this cashmere cardigan that can go with jeans, dresses, skirts and more!

Cozy and Cable Knit Styles

6. Our Absolute Favorite! This long cable knit sweater embraces all of the cozy fall vibes and makes us want to cuddle up by the fireplace with some apple cider!

7. Like a Blanket: This oversized cable knit sweater is basically like cuddling up with your favorite blanket!

8. Chunky and Chic: With over 1,000 bought in the last month, we’re sure this cropped knitted cardigan is going to be your new favorite!

9. A Luxe Layer: With its intricate cable knit design, this contrast button cardigan looks way more luxe than it is!

Designer-Looking Styles

10. Our Absolute Favorite! We love this striped knit cardigan because its polished look makes it look extra expensive!

11. Fashion Forward: Looking like it came from a designer boutique is this structured cardigan that features a statement gold closure!

12. Cue the Contrast: With its contrast hems, diamond knit and v-neck design, this preppy style is giving tennis court-chic!

13. An Eclectic Print: Those who are eclectic fashionistas that are bold enough to embrace interesting designs will love this geometric-style cardigan!

Cute and Colorful Styles

14. Our Absolute Favorite! A total mood booster, we love the way this color block knit cardigan comes in several eye-catching color combinations to choose from!

15. Street-Stopper: We can bet people will be stopping you in the street to ask where you got this bold striped-color cardigan!

16. Pretty in Pink: Look pretty in pink in this long striped cardigan that even includes a hoodie for extra warmth!

17. Fabulous Florals: This floral knit cardigan has a vintage style, which is perfect for those who love retro vibes in their wardrobe!