Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to dressing for fall, suede is a luxe, simple fabric that will add plenty of effortless ease to your wardrobe. Whether you’re running errands or heading into the office, the right suede fashion finds can elevate your wardrobe.

From sleek outerwear to sturdy trousers, there are suede fashion finds available that add some pizzazz to your current fall and winter offerings. Nevertheless, we rounded up ten sleek suede fashion finds for fall — read on to see our picks!

1. Vintage Ease: This Happy Sailed midi skirt has a vintage flair that works for days in the office — was $27, now just $21!

2. Motor Babe: We love this Chartou moto jacket because it’s versatile and pairs well with everything inn your closet — just $43!

3. Polished and Prim: This BGSD car coat isa great layering piece and will look so cute with a turtleneck — just $200!

4. She’s Here: This Prettygarden faux suede jacket has a flounce and ease about it that will make sure you look effortless no matter what — just $46!

5. Comfy Cozy: For those impending cold days, this Prettygarden faux suede vest will keep you nice and warm no matter what — just $36!

6. Closet Staple: This KUT from the Kloth suede jacket has the cutest crop cut that feels nostalgic but still modern — just $109!

7. Versatile Vibe: This Halogen tuxedo dress comes with a belt for extra curve accentuation — and it’s so darling — just $109!

8. Pleats, Please: We can’t get over this Noisy may faux suede miniskirt due to its polished box pleats and neutral color scheme — just $59!

9. Maximum Coverage: These Ramy Brook faux suede pants will help you look put together and smooth no matter what — was $325, now just $245!

10. Covered Up: This Free the Roses faux suede shacket is fashionable and functional — just $90!