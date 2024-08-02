10 Summer-Friendly Fashion Deals to Shop Now at Macy’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: with how prices are set up today, it’s hard to refresh your wardrobe without spending an arm and leg. If you add the layer of weather into the equation, it becomes even harder. Whether you need to refresh your day-to-day options or your going-out attire, acquiring fashion finds that achieve your goals can be difficult — but we’re here to help. What’s more, Macy’s is a great place to shop for savings because it has plenty of summer-friendly fashion deals from brands like Michael Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and more on sale right now!

From flowy dresses to structured trousers, Macy’s has something for every taste and aesthetic — seriously! We rounded up ten summer-friendly fashion deals on sale now at Macy’s — read on to see our picks!

DKNY Women’s Puffed-Sleeve Tiered Shirtdress

This DKNY Women’s Puffed-Sleeve Tiered Shirtdress is an airy option that pairs well with heels or sandals — was $129, now just $82!

The North Face Evolution Pull-On Shorts

For the mom who’s constantly on-the-go, these The North Face Evolution Pull-On Shorts will become your new favorites — was $40, now just $30!

Style & Co Women’s Comfort-Waist Cargo Shorts

Cargos are so on-trend right now, and these Style & Co Women’s Comfort-Waist Cargo Shorts will help you follow the trend comfortably — was $40, now just $24!

Tahari ASL Women’s Printed Midi Dress

We can’t get enough of this Tahari ASL Women’s Printed Midi Dress because it’s so vibrant and has the prettiest floral print — was $129, now just $66!

Levi’s Women’s Cecile Tiered 3/4-Sleeve Midi Dress

Denim is one of the most durable fabrics, and this Levi’s Women’s Cecile Tiered 3/4-Sleeve Midi Dress has a nice flow to it that’s to die for — was $70, now just $49!

Donna Karan Women’s Printed Gathered Sleeveless Midi Dress

For the girl who has to commute to the office for work, this Donna Karan Women’s Printed Gathered Sleeveless Midi Dress is an elegant option that will help you look sophisticated and sleek — was $149, now just $80!

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Blanket Stripe Roll-Tab Shirt

This Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Blanket Stripe Roll-Tab Shirt has a preppy color block effect that feels timeless and elegant — was $70, now just $41!

Lucky Brand Women’s Modern Utility Linen Jumpsuit

This Lucky Brand Women’s Modern Utility Linen Jumpsuit is an easy, breezy option that you can in hot and cold months — was $149, now just $76!

Mango Women’s Asymmetrical Denim Skirt

For the fashionista who likes to flutter in the wind, this Mango Women’s Asymmetrical Denim Skirt is right up your alley — was $80, now just $50!

Michael Michael Kors Women’s Utility Pull-On Pants

These Michael Michael Kors Women’s Utility Pull-On Pants are casual enough for vacation or can be dressed up for a night out with the girls — was $125, now just $75!