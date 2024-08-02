Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

10 Summer-Friendly Fashion Deals to Shop Now at Macy’s

By
macy's fashion deals
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: with how prices are set up today, it’s hard to refresh your wardrobe without spending an arm and leg. If you add the layer of weather into the equation, it becomes even harder. Whether you need to refresh your day-to-day options or your going-out attire, acquiring fashion finds that achieve your goals can be difficult — but we’re here to help. What’s more, Macy’s is a great place to shop for savings because it has plenty of summer-friendly fashion deals from brands like Michael Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and more on sale right now!

Related: I’m a Shopping Writer and These Are the 10 Best Deals 70% Off Deals Today

From flowy dresses to structured trousers, Macy’s has something for every taste and aesthetic — seriously! We rounded up ten summer-friendly fashion deals on sale now at Macy’s — read on to see our picks!

DKNY Women’s Puffed-Sleeve Tiered Shirtdress

DKNY puff sleeve shirtdress
Macy’s

This DKNY Women’s Puffed-Sleeve Tiered Shirtdress is an airy option that pairs well with heels or sandals — was $129, now just $82!

See it!

The North Face Evolution Pull-On Shorts

The North Face Women's Evolution Pull-On Shorts
Macy’s

For the mom who’s constantly on-the-go, these The North Face Evolution Pull-On Shorts will become your new favorites — was $40, now just $30!

See it!

Style & Co Women’s Comfort-Waist Cargo Shorts

Style & Co Women's Comfort-Waist Cargo Shorts
Macy’s

Cargos are so on-trend right now, and these Style & Co Women’s Comfort-Waist Cargo Shorts will help you follow the trend comfortably — was $40, now just $24!

See it!

Tahari ASL Women’s Printed Midi Dress

Tahari ASL Women's Printed Midi Dress
Macy’s

We can’t get enough of this Tahari ASL Women’s Printed Midi Dress because it’s so vibrant and has the prettiest floral print — was $129, now just $66!

See it!

Levi’s Women’s Cecile Tiered 3/4-Sleeve Midi Dress 

Levi's Women's Cecile Tiered 3/4-Sleeve Midi Dress
Macy’s

Denim is one of the most durable fabrics, and this Levi’s Women’s Cecile Tiered 3/4-Sleeve Midi Dress has a nice flow to it that’s to die for — was $70, now just $49!

See it!

Related: 10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Donna Karan Women’s Printed Gathered Sleeveless Midi Dress

Donna Karan New York Donna Karan Women's Printed Gathered Sleeveless Midi Dress
Macy’s

For the girl who has to commute to the office for work, this Donna Karan Women’s Printed Gathered Sleeveless Midi Dress is an elegant option that will help you look sophisticated and sleek — was $149, now just $80!

See it!

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Blanket Stripe Roll-Tab Shirt

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Blanket Stripe Roll-Tab Shirt
Macy’s

This Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Blanket Stripe Roll-Tab Shirt has a preppy color block effect that feels timeless and elegant — was $70, now just $41!

See it!

Lucky Brand Women’s Modern Utility Linen Jumpsuit 

Lucky Brand Women's Modern Utility Linen Jumpsuit
Macy’s

This Lucky Brand Women’s Modern Utility Linen Jumpsuit is an easy, breezy option that you can in hot and cold months — was $149, now just $76!

See it!

Mango Women’s Asymmetrical Denim Skirt

Mango Women's Asymmetrical Denim Skirt
Macy’s

For the fashionista who likes to flutter in the wind, this Mango Women’s Asymmetrical Denim Skirt is right up your alley — was $80, now just $50!

See it!

Michael Michael Kors Women’s Utility Pull-On Pants

Michael Michael Kors Women's Utility Pull-On Pants
Macy’s

These Michael Michael Kors Women’s Utility Pull-On Pants are casual enough for vacation or can be dressed up for a night out with the girls — was $125, now just $75!

Related: 12 of the Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Grab This Weekend

Get These ‘Comfortable and Flattering’ Wide Leg Yoga Pants now for 22% off!

Deal of the Day

Get These ‘Comfortable and Flattering’ Wide Leg Yoga Pants now for 22% off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!