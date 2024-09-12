Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re technically still in summer by the dates on the calendar, the weather couldn’t be more contradicting. This means it’s time to prepare for fall! Whether you’re running errands or hanging with the family, having a chic pair of transitional weather shoes can help you accomplish anything. What’s more, Zappos’ sale section has plenty of footwear deals we’re sure you’ll love!

From boots to kitten heels, Zappos has something for every taste and aesthetic that won’t break the bank. We rounded up the transitional weather footwear deals to shop now at Zappos — read on to see our picks!

1. Sleek Energy: These Steve Madden Alston Boots are sophisticated and versatile — was $150, now just $100!

2. Office Ready: These Franco Sarto Charles6 Oxfords pair well with trousers and button downs on in-office days — was $99, now just $57!

3. On Trend: This Naturalizer Deesha-Ombre Zip Boot has a cute kitten heel that feels modern but classic — was $265, now just $219!

4. Closet Staple: If you’re looking for an option that’s comfy but simple, these Sofft Beatrice boots have you covered — was $150, now just $142!

5. She Means Business: These LifeStride Audrey heels give off major secretary vibes without the dowdy essence — was $90, now just $60!

6. Maximum Coverage: We love these Spring Step Bolah Boots because they will keep you nice and toasty while giving you a seamless finish — was $230, now just $150!

7. Fuzzy Cozy: These Circus NY by Sam Edelman Zuri Flats will look so darling with tights and dresses during fall — was $80, now just $60!

8. Hot Mama: For an elevated, neutral ensemble, pair these Naturalizer Callie Boots with jeans, a slouchy sweater and a trench coat for a smart look — was $185, now just $160!

9. Everyday Essential: These Steve Madden Vinka Booties are perfect for formal or informal occasions — was $130, now just $100!

10. ’90s Essence: These Dr. Martens 1461 Slip Resistant Oxford Shoes have a slight, easy ;90s inspiration that works with everything already in your closet — was $150, now just $140!