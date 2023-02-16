11 Best Slip-On Shoes That Are More Comfortable Than Slippers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Slippers are the ultimate slip-on shoes, but they tend to be reserved for at-home use. Luckily, many other options have the same design concept. The attraction is the ease with which you can just throw on a pair and continue with your day, but not all slip-on staples are as comfortable as slippers. It’s a problem!

Luckily, you can find styles that are suitable for a variety of looks which feel just as comfortable as house slippers. Don’t believe Us? Check out the styles we found below and see if we can prove you wrong!

PUMA Women’s Prowl Slip-On Sneaker

TKTKTK Pros Can be worn for any workout

Sleek design $47.62 Get it

So many reviewers say these sneakers are the best if you want a fuss-free workout or a comfortable, easy shoe you can wear all day.

Clarks Women’s Sharon Dolly Loafer

Pros Elevated design

Can be worn to work $70.28 Get it

When a comfortable slip-on shoe has as elegant look like this pair, we’re completely sold!

OOFOS Women’s Slip-On Sneaker

Pros This brand promises the comfiest shoes around $139.95 Get it

This particular shoe is ideal for any serious athlete who goes hard in the gym and needs something to aid their post-workout recovery.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Whoa Loafer

Pros Trendy design

The brand is good for plantar fasciitis $72.25 Get it

The sleek silhouette and slight wedge heel can seriously go with any outfit!

Hey Dude Women’s Wendy Sox

Pros Ultimate comfort

Available in funky colors $40.01 Get it

A boat shoe is one of our favorite slip-on styles, but few are more comfortable than this specific pair!

KEEN Women’s Howser Wrap Casual Slipper

Pros Ultra-fuzzy

Can be worn as house slippers too Starting at $40.00 Get it

These may technically be sneakers, but the sturdier sole makes them totally durable for outdoor wear!

adidas Women’s Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe

Pros adidas is a trusted brand

Breathable design $60.76 Get it

If you don’t want to deal with lace-up sneakers during a workout, these shoes are your perfect gym companion!

efani Women’s Slip On Shoes

Pros Looks like a trendy designer sneaker

$36.99 Get it

The knit material at the top of these shoes is designed for busy days and stress-free wear!

STQ Slip On Breathe Mesh Walking Shoes

The stretch material on the outer shell of these sneakers makes them move with your feet with minimal restriction — ideal for walking!

Bruno Marc Women’s Slip-on Loafers

Pros Tons of positive reviews

Lightweight $23.99 Get it

When boat shoes are made with lining as plush as this pair, you’ll feel comfort all day long!

Easy Spirit Women’s Traveltime Mule

Pros The easiest option to slide on and off $43.54 Get it

Anyone who has trouble with their heels will appreciate these sneaker-style mules!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!