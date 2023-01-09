11 Best Supplements for Women Who Are Starting to Lift Weights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Starting out with weightlifting is particularly confusing when you have no idea where to begin. Aside from learning form and how to properly lift and use the different resistance tools, what you do before and after the gym is equally as important. Ask any fitness buff and they’re sure to agree!

You may choose to add supplements to your routine so you can perform and recover better while lifting weights. They generally fall into one of two categories: pre-workout or post-workout supplements. Your pre-workout will generally feature some form of caffeine for an energy boost, but as far as weightlifting is concerned, another ingredient you may want to look out for is creatine.

According to Harvard Health, supplementing existing creatine in the muscles “can enhance exercise capacity” and increase the amount of reps you can safely do during strength training. And as for your post-workout recovery, protein is key! It’s essential in muscle recovery and reducing soreness after hitting the gym. With these two types of supplements, you may feel like a lifting pro in no time — and we’ve sourced the absolute best in each category below on Amazon!

Pre-Workout Supplements

LADDER Sport Pre Workout Powder

We love that this pre-workout comes portioned out already, so you can just throw them into your gym bag if you’re in a rush!

$37.00 See it!

Kaged Muscle Pre Workout Powder

Shoppers say the amount of caffeine in this supplement is just right — it won’t cause jitters like some higher dosages.

Was $40 On Sale: $34 You Save 15% See it!

Thorne Creatine

If your sole focus is on building lean muscle and increasing the amount you can lift, this is likely the supplement for you. The only ingredient is creatine which, as mentioned earlier, is the compound most commonly used for amping up weightlifting capabilities. You can choose your dosage with this supplement to suit your needs!

$36.00 See it!

BlackMarket PRE Workout

If you’re weary about trying out creatine but still want a great pre-workout to support strength training, this is the ideal option!

$30.00 See it!

RSP NUTRITION AminoLean Pre Workout Powder

This pre-workout doesn’t contain creatine like the supplement we previously mentioned, but the formula does include ingredients to help support natural weight management!

Was $29 On Sale: $25 You Save 14% See it!

Post-Workout Recovery

Hush & Hush PlantYourDay Vegan Protein Powder

This supplement boasts 17g of protein per serving, plus a powerful blend of supergreens, superfoods, pre- and probiotics that will benefit your overall health far beyond just muscle recovery!

$55.00 See it!

KOS Vegan Protein Powder

Each 20g protein serving of this powder clocks in at just 150 calories, which is excellent for anyone who’s looking for a supplement that can also aid in weight management!

Was $60 On Sale: $37 You Save 38% See it!

Alani Nu Whey Protein Powder

For a max protein boost, check out this powder which has a whopping 23 grams per scoop — plus comes in seriously yummy flavors like confetti cake and fruity cereal!

$44.00 See it!

Ora Organic Vegan Protein Powder

This is another protein powder option which has superfoods included in the formula, plus amino-acids, to aid in your post-workout recovery.

$35.00 See it!

Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein Unflavored Powder

This unflavored powder is fantastic if you prefer making fruit smoothies and don’t want the random (and potentially unpleasant) mixture of flavors you may receive from a vanilla protein supplement.

Was $47 On Sale: $25 You Save 47% See it!

Better Blends Oat and Collagen Nutritional Protein Powder

The collagen included in this protein powder gives you added hair, skin and nail beauty benefits — if that’s what you’re looking for!

$55.00 See it!

Bonus Pick:

YUNI Beauty Muscle Recovery Gel

To prevent your muscles from aching after a particularly intense workout, this recovery gel can help ease the pain or prevent it from happening to begin with!

Was $19 On Sale: $16 You Save 16% See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!