If you want to look luxurious this fall, there’s one fabric that needs to be a part of your wardrobe: suede. More supple, and dare I say, much more sophisticated than leather, this gorgeous textile is at the heart of all the autumnal fashion trends in 2024. You’ll look like a part of high society if you add even just one of the following suede items to your closet.

Incorporating suede into your fall fashion lineup is as easy as grabbing a new statement bag to tote on date nights or at dinner parties. You don’t have to completely overhaul your wardrobe to feel like a trendsetter! Although, we’ll take any excuse to refresh our wardrobe with the season’s hottest finds. Below, we found the best suede clothing and accessories on Amazon. Make sure to add your favorites to your cart ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day sale happening Oct. 8-9. Keep scrolling to find the best suede jackets, skirts, shoes and bags that are guaranteed to revamp your fall fashion game.

12 Best Suede Fashion Items

Best Suede Jackets

A Suede Moto Jacket: Leather moto jackets are classic for a reason. If you want to stand out from a sea of similar styles, this suede version gives the tailored silhouette a sophisticated upgrade. Choose from seven colors: black, navy, green, camel, brown, army green and apricot — all $39 on Amazon!

Best Suede Bottoms

A Fall Classic: No autumn wardrobe is complete without a suede mini skirt, like this affordable Amazon bestseller. We’re adding the classic tan number to our cart along with the plaid option to take elevate our fall wardrobe — all for just $32 on Amazon!

Best Suede Shoes

A Versatile Loafer: Chunky loafers are everywhere right now, yet we rarely see them in suede. That’s why this Anne Klein style is extra special. Grab a pair in beige suede and black leather. At a price like this, we’ll take one in every color — $74 on Amazon!

Best Suede Bags

A Suede Catchall: Whether you’re jetting off to work or the grocery store, this bag fits everything. It may just become you’re new favorite! Add the fall “It Girl” bag to your Amazon cart ASAP — it’s only $25!

