Now that we’re starting to look forward to fall clothing, it’s time to talk about hoodies. This cozy, snuggly piece of clothing can make those upcoming frigid, cold mornings more bearable. If you’re looking for cute options to add to your sartorial rotation, we have you covered!

From sleek cropped versions to oversized designs, there is a hoodie that will rise to the occasion and keep you nice and toasty during the coldest days. We rounded up 13 comfy, functional hoodies we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. Easy Accessibility: This Anrabess oversized hoodie has a full-zip design that makes it simple to take on and off — was $36, now just $29!

2. On Trend: This Kubbon hoodie uses an eye-catching camo print that helps you stay trendy but hidden — if that makes sense — just $12!

3. Closet Staple: For the person who needs a simple option, this Hanes full-zip hoodie has you covered— was $24, now just $17!

4. Seamless Effort: We can’t get enough of this Nike pullover fleece hoodie due to its zipper-less design and multiple fun colors — was $59, now just $55!

5. Quarter Zip: This Automet quarter zip hoodie is midweight and comes in 18 colors — was $43, now just $33!

6. Baggy Realness: If you prefer billowing alternatives, this Trendy Queen hoodie is oversized and comes in 29 colors — was $53, now just $37!

7. Contrast Queen: This Time And Tru mixed media hoodie has an interesting contrast print texture design that’s perfect for the casual fashionista — just $20!

8. Tunic Style: You can coordinate this No Boundaries zip front tunic hoodie with sneakers, sandals or slippers — just $16!

9. Everyday Essential: This Fruit of the Loom fleece hoodie is soft and snuggly enough for cold days — was $18, now just $16!

10. Kim Kardashian-Approved: This SKIMS pullover hoodie has a simple silhouette and comes in four colors — just $76!

11. Workout Ready: For those who need a functional, light option to wearing during gym time, this Sweaty Betty crop hoodie is right up your alley — just $144!

12. Boxy Essence: This Zella boxy hoodie is luxe and roomy enough for any of your daily tasks — just $79!

13. Sporty Synergy: This Vuori hoodie has a half-zip for a breathable alternative — just $118!