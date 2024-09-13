Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall is just around the corner, and it’s time to start preparing and organizing your wardrobe for fall. If you need to acquire new fashion finds, now is the time to find a deal on all your needs! Moreover, Revolve has added plenty of styles to its sale section right now, and the retailer is offering up to 65% off these pieces. It’s the perfect time to get a head start for fall!

From flowy dresses to structured outerwear, Revolve has something for every taste and aesthetic. We rounded up 13 fall weather-friendly fashion finds that are on sale right now at Revolve! Read on to see our picks!

1. Ladies Who Lunch: This Lovers and Friends Bella mini Ddress is both sophisticated and elegant — was $198, now just $139!

2. Comfy Cozy: We love this 525 Ariel sweater because it’s warm but also fashionable — was $179, now just $153!

3. On The Go: This Show Me Your Mumu Montreal mini dress pairs perfectly with heels and Ugg boots — was $168, now just $96!

4. Hot Mama: If you like form-hugging clothing, these AGOLDE recycled leather fitted 90’s pants will help you look sleek and elevated no matter what — was $348, now just $227!

5. Formal Queen: This Amanda Uprichard strapless puzzle jumpsuit is the perfect option to wear to impending fall weddings — was $282, now just $198!

6. Edgy Refinement: We can’t get over this Amanda Uprichard Dale skort because it’s short but offers protection — was $185, now just $130!

7. Closet Staple: For the girls who are the brunch type, this Sovere Influence 2.0 pant is a great closet addition — was $189, now just $133!

8. Off The Shoulder Realness: This Lovers and Friends x Anja Dujaković Zaia sweater will look so charming with trousers or relaxed and cool with jeans — was $158, now just $98!

9. Rich Mom Vibes: This Lioness Coco Jacket exudes rich mom energy and will add a touch of vintage refinement to your closet — was $109, now just $72!

10. On Trend: These AGOLDE Cooper cargo pants are trendy and can hold all your essentials — was $228, now just $76!

11. Knitted Realness: You can coordinate this L’Academie x Marianna Harley knit pullover with jeans and sneakers for a simple, ’90s-inspired ensemble — was $178, now just $152!

12. Seamless Finish: This Commando patent leather legging is sexy but doesn’t do too much — was $118, now just $59!

13. Make a Moment: This House of Sunny skirt is fashion-forward and fun — was $147, now just $103!