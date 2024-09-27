Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

During the fall brown, green and red shades reign supreme when it comes to fashion. If you prefer to add a pop of color to your wardrobe this autumn, opt for metallic pieces. From signature silver and gold to colorful holographic styles, you can snag metallic shirts, jeans, skirts and even footwear. Not sure where to start? We compiled a list of fashionable metallic pieces from Amazon so you can leave a little sparkle and shine wherever you go this fall.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These knee-high boots were made for walking and dancing the night away. We can’t get enough of the glossy silver finish and chunky heel!

2. Flirty Mini: Move over suede and corduroy. This lively silver skirt is a must this fall. It features fun pleats and a cozy waistband for extra support and comfort!

3. Workwear Staple: It should come as no surprise that we are fans of bringing metallics into the office. This gold maxi skirt has accordion-style pleats that give it a sophisticated touch!

4. Statement-Maker: You’ll turn heads in this holographic-colored see-through shirt. You can rock it with a bra for a more risque look or opt for a cami or spaghetti strap bodysuit for a more modest take!

5. Saddle Up: Tackle the ever-trendy Western style with these glistening gold cowboy boots!

6. Fairy Dust: These flowy trousers feature shimmering silver sequins that will look like you dropped sprinkles of shiny fairy dust with every step you take!

7. Basic Instincts: Everyone needs a fun T-shirt in their wardrobe. This gold-tinted holographic shirt is perfect for styling with everything from jeans and sneakers to trousers and heels!

8. Hot Pants: Were you a fan of American Apparel’s classic Disco Pants? These vibrant purple leggings are an updated take on the classic style. Plus they offer tummy control!

9. Denim Duty: Yes, you can rock metallic jeans without losing the look of actual denim. These stretchy jeans feature a sliver design along the upper thighs!

10. Everyday Wear: This long-sleeve shirt is so unique that you can use it to build so many different outfit styles!

11. Comfy Kicks: There’s nothing like finding a comfy pair of shoes that tackle a new trend. These Ryka sneakers come in a chic silver design and have a cushioned heel for additional support!

12. Golden Foil: Get ready to serve influencer-level style in these knee-high gold boots. They’re so shiny and come with a cute kitten heel for maximum comfort!

13. Gorgeous in Green: If you love styling green pieces but want to stray away from dark olive and army green shades, snag this faux leather maxi skirt. It comes in an electric green style!