Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that the official start of summer is, it’s time to talk about effortless, breezy summer dresses. Whether you’re running errands, hanging with the girls or headed into the office, the right dress can help you accomplish everything. But for plus-size bodies, it can be difficult to find the right options that will fit great and won’t break the bank. We’re here to help!

Related: 13 Chic Plus Size Midi and Maxi Skirts That Will Help You Flow Into Summer When it comes to getting dressed during the summer, skirts are a necessary staple in any fashionista’s closet. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding cute options that fit well can be a tedious task, but we’re here to help! Whether you’re going to a wedding or hanging out with friends, a flowy midi or maxi […]

From flirty mini dresses to casual midi varieties, there is a summer dress that will help you look chic and prevent you from overheating. Nevertheless, we rounded up 14 plus-size rich mom-inspired summer dresses that you’ll practically want to live in for the next few months. Read on to see our picks!

1. Off The Shoulder Realness: This maxi dress is a regal, timeless option that’s perfect for any formal summer event – just $40!

2. Pristine and Fun: This mini dress has cute ruffled, polka dotted sleeves for a fashionable element — just $45!

3. Vacay Energy: We love this mini dress because it has a drawstring design, and it’s flirty — just $39!

4. Tropical Queen: If you love floral prints but need a laid-back vibe, this midi dress is right up your alley — just $40!

5. Wedding Options: This maxi dress is perfect for attending wedding or baby showers this summer — just $44!

6. Date Night Vibe: If you have a first date coming up, this cami dress will make sure they ask for a second one — just $46!

Related: 14 Lightweight Plus Size Summer Dresses That Won’t Make You Overheat Nothing is more necessary during the summer than a light, pretty dress! Whether you’re running errands or enjoying a vacation, dresses can take your relaxation to the next level. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding suitable options that fit well and look amazing can be tedious — but we’re here to help! From flouncy maxi styles […]

7. Easy, Breezy: This linen dress is a light, flouncy option that you’ll never want to take off. It has short sleeves and a v-neckline for added pizazz — just $56!

8. Yacht Day: This cotton dress has a preppy, casual essence about itself that will give you boat energy on land or sea — just $55!

9. Formal Princess: For those who like to be a little extra with their looks, this tulle sleeve A-line dress will help you standout easily — just $100!

10. Comfy Casual: This linen midi dress is so cute and has a button-front design — just $138!

11. Smoothly Chic: We can’t get enough of this satin midi dress! It’s so sexy but refined at the same time — just $108!

12. Closet Staple: This eyelet midi dress has dramatic short sleeves and comes in neutral colors — just $138!

13. She Means Business: You can wear this mock neck midi dress with heels to the office and a blazer for a put-together summer ensemble — was $138, now just $62!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Everyday Essential: This tank dress is great for any warm-weather activity — just $20!