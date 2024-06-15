Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

13 Chic Plus Size Midi and Maxi Skirts That Will Help You Flow Into Summer

By
plus size midi and maxi skirts
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to getting dressed during the summer, skirts are a necessary staple in any fashionista’s closet. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding cute options that fit well can be a tedious task, but we’re here to help!

Related: 17 Luxurious Satin Plus Size Fashion Finds — Starting at $18

Whether you’re going to a wedding or hanging out with friends, a flowy midi or maxi skirt can help you look effortless and chic during summer. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 chic plus-size midi and maxi skirts — read on to see our picks!

1. Knitted Elegance: For those who need a refined option, this knit A-line skirt is right up your alley — just $26!

2. Pleats, Please: This pleated midi skirt is a sophisticated option that pairs well with blouses and T-shirts — just $20!

3. Bloom! This maxi skirt has a light floral pattern that will capture eyes — was $33, just $29!

4. Luxe and Smooth: For those who want to be on trend, this satin skirt will help you do it effortlessly — just $39!

5. ’50s-Inspiration: This  pleated midi skirt has a ’50s vintage flow that will look sleek with heels or sandals — was $34, now just $20!

6. Sheerly Chic: This 3D double-layered mesh midi skirt is a demure, pretty alternative that’s great for any summer event — just $30!

Related: 13 Plus Size Dresses With Pockets — Starting at $16

7. Formally Formal: If you have a formal function coming up, this satin midi skirt is a sophisticated vibe — just $109!

8. Drape Appeal: This fold over maxi skirt is really relaxed and it moves with the body — just $59!

9. Prints, Prints, Prints: We love this tiered maxi skirt because it has such a fun, funky pattern that will become a compliment magnet — was $168, now just $76!

10. Wrap It Up: This wrap maxi skirt is an office appropriate option that can you wear with anything already in your closet — just $98!

11. Simple and Minimal: If you like minimalistic designs, this lightweight column skirt can help you stay cool and breezy all summer long — was $70, now just $56!

12. ’90s Energy: This stretchy maxi skirt has a bold floral design and it has pockets for extra storage — just $39!

13. Denim Princess: This tiered maxi skirt has a denim look that’s perfect for the denim lover — just $35!

Related: 14 Lightweight Plus Size Summer Dresses That Won’t Make You Overheat

Yesno black Overalls Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag This Cozy and Comfortable Overalls Set While it’s Still 40% Off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!