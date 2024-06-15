Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to getting dressed during the summer, skirts are a necessary staple in any fashionista’s closet. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding cute options that fit well can be a tedious task, but we’re here to help!
Whether you’re going to a wedding or hanging out with friends, a flowy midi or maxi skirt can help you look effortless and chic during summer. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 chic plus-size midi and maxi skirts — read on to see our picks!
1. Knitted Elegance: For those who need a refined option, this knit A-line skirt is right up your alley — just $26!
2. Pleats, Please: This pleated midi skirt is a sophisticated option that pairs well with blouses and T-shirts — just $20!
3. Bloom! This maxi skirt has a light floral pattern that will capture eyes — was $33, just $29!
4. Luxe and Smooth: For those who want to be on trend, this satin skirt will help you do it effortlessly — just $39!
5. ’50s-Inspiration: This pleated midi skirt has a ’50s vintage flow that will look sleek with heels or sandals — was $34, now just $20!
6. Sheerly Chic: This 3D double-layered mesh midi skirt is a demure, pretty alternative that’s great for any summer event — just $30!
7. Formally Formal: If you have a formal function coming up, this satin midi skirt is a sophisticated vibe — just $109!
8. Drape Appeal: This fold over maxi skirt is really relaxed and it moves with the body — just $59!
9. Prints, Prints, Prints: We love this tiered maxi skirt because it has such a fun, funky pattern that will become a compliment magnet — was $168, now just $76!
10. Wrap It Up: This wrap maxi skirt is an office appropriate option that can you wear with anything already in your closet — just $98!
11. Simple and Minimal: If you like minimalistic designs, this lightweight column skirt can help you stay cool and breezy all summer long — was $70, now just $56!
12. ’90s Energy: This stretchy maxi skirt has a bold floral design and it has pockets for extra storage — just $39!
13. Denim Princess: This tiered maxi skirt has a denim look that’s perfect for the denim lover — just $35!