Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to getting dressed during the summer, skirts are a necessary staple in any fashionista’s closet. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding cute options that fit well can be a tedious task, but we’re here to help!

Related: 17 Luxurious Satin Plus Size Fashion Finds — Starting at $18 Satin is a luxurious fabric that helps you exude class and sophistication without much fuss! Whether you’re going to work, out on a date or hanging with the girls, a satin piece can elevate your entire mood. What’s more, for plus size bodies, it can be a little tough to find satin fashion finds that look good without emptying your wallet. […]

Whether you’re going to a wedding or hanging out with friends, a flowy midi or maxi skirt can help you look effortless and chic during summer. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 chic plus-size midi and maxi skirts — read on to see our picks!

1. Knitted Elegance: For those who need a refined option, this knit A-line skirt is right up your alley — just $26!

2. Pleats, Please: This pleated midi skirt is a sophisticated option that pairs well with blouses and T-shirts — just $20!

3. Bloom! This maxi skirt has a light floral pattern that will capture eyes — was $33, just $29!

4. Luxe and Smooth: For those who want to be on trend, this satin skirt will help you do it effortlessly — just $39!

5. ’50s-Inspiration: This pleated midi skirt has a ’50s vintage flow that will look sleek with heels or sandals — was $34, now just $20!

6. Sheerly Chic: This 3D double-layered mesh midi skirt is a demure, pretty alternative that’s great for any summer event — just $30!

Related: 13 Plus Size Dresses With Pockets — Starting at $16 When it comes to staying comfy and cute during the warmer months, dresses are an easy way to do it. Whether you’re hanging with the kids or running errands, a cute dress will keep you feeling airy and breezy. What’s more, for the plus-size queens, dresses will elevate your style, but sometimes, it’s hard to find stylish options. But luckily, you have Us […]

7. Formally Formal: If you have a formal function coming up, this satin midi skirt is a sophisticated vibe — just $109!

8. Drape Appeal: This fold over maxi skirt is really relaxed and it moves with the body — just $59!

9. Prints, Prints, Prints: We love this tiered maxi skirt because it has such a fun, funky pattern that will become a compliment magnet — was $168, now just $76!

10. Wrap It Up: This wrap maxi skirt is an office appropriate option that can you wear with anything already in your closet — just $98!

11. Simple and Minimal: If you like minimalistic designs, this lightweight column skirt can help you stay cool and breezy all summer long — was $70, now just $56!

12. ’90s Energy: This stretchy maxi skirt has a bold floral design and it has pockets for extra storage — just $39!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Denim Princess: This tiered maxi skirt has a denim look that’s perfect for the denim lover — just $35!