Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Maxi skirts are super versatile and comfortable, but what should you wear them with? Normal shirts don’t always look so great with them. Some blouses overlap, and you don’t want to use a T-shirt with such a gorgeous kind of skirt unless you’re going for a specific vibe.

Related: 17 Chic Skirts Under $60 If there’s one category we love here at Us, it would be skirts. They’re such a versatile piece that provides plenty of breathability and comfort. Whether you like bold, colorful options or business-appropriate designs, you can never go wrong with a good skirt! Now that spring is underway, you should start a game plan for […]

With that in mind, we’ve gone the other direction to suggest some of the most beautiful maxi skirts you can wear out with your favorite crop tops. That way you know exactly what kind of shirt you should wear and that it’ll automatically go with whatever you’ve decided to pull from your closet.

15 Gorgeous Maxi Skirts To Wear With Your Favorite Crop Tops

1. Paradise of Pockets: This retro-inspired maxi skirt has ample storage with its multitude of pockets — just $32!

2. Popping Plaid: Slip into this lively plaid maxi for a pop of vibrant color in your outfit— just $33!

3. Flower Power: Drape yourself in gorgeous blooms with this delicate lace and floral maxi skirt — just $17!

4. Office Essential: This curve-hugging khaki maxi with practical pockets makes for the perfect workwear piece — just $32!

5. Bold Beauty: Make a bold fashion statement in this maxi skirt with its eye-catching oversized motif— just $25!

Related: Snag This Flowy Fan-Favorite Maxi Skirt With Over 11K Reviews For a long time, maxi skirts used to have a reputation for being big, shapeless things. But that’s all in the past. The maxis of today are totally versatile closet staples, and you should absolutely have one or more in your wardrobe. They come in so many fabrics and styles now, so you can dress […]

6. Beachy Chic: Channel breezy coastal vibes with this maxi’s laidback waist-wrapping design — just $30!

7. Wildlife Wonder: Embrace your wild side in this fiercely stylish animal print maxi peppered with dots — just $25!

8. Floral Fantasy: Envelop yourself in a meadow of blooms with this utterly romantic floral maxi — just $30!

9. Regal Botanicals: Look like royalty in this figure-flattering floral maxi with a cinched waist — just $25!

10. Tiered Drama: Make an entrance in this head-turning multi-tiered maxi — just $30!

Related: 21 Slimming Maxi Dresses for Summer We have a complicated relationship with maxi dresses. On the one hand, we love how easy and airy they are. On a hot day, a long, flowy dress is always our first choice! But many maxi dresses look like tents on Us, exaggerating our shape like an expanding balloon. If you’re searching for summer maxi […]

11. Sultry Blooms: This slit-leg floral maxi lets you flash some skin while still keeping it chic — just $33!

12. Boho Babe: Breeze through town in this long and flowy gauzy boho maxi — just $33!

13. Satin and Sleek: Show off your curves in this body-skimming satin maxi — just $27!

14. Beauty in the Buttons: Turn heads in this playful maxi skirt with its standout column of buttons — just $33!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Breezy Ripple: This shirred maxi will billow fashionably around you as you walk — just $22!