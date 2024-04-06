Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If there’s one category we love here at Us, it would be skirts. They’re such a versatile piece that provides plenty of breathability and comfort. Whether you like bold, colorful options or business-appropriate designs, you can never go wrong with a good skirt! Now that spring is underway, you should start a game plan for acquiring flouncy, fashion-forward spring skirts.
From structured denim to slinky satin variations, there is a skirt style that you’ll want to live in this spring. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 chic spring skirts under $60 that will elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank — read on to see our picks!
1. On Trend: This satin midi skirt is super cute and plays into the satin trend effortlessly — just $59!
2. Rainbow Bright: For those who like to make bold moment, this floral print boho maxi skirt will help you become the star of the room — just $34!
3. Printed Elegance: This high waist skirt works well during office hours and long after — just $32!
4. Bohemian Queen: If you prefer bohemian influences when it comes to your clothes, you’ll love this floral printed A-line maxi skirt — just $40!
5. Carrie Bradshaw-Esque: Calling all Sex and the City fans! This stretchy handkerchief midi skirt will help you live out all your Carrie Bradshaw fantasies chicly – was $24, now just $12!
6. Pleated Refinement: This pleated chiffon high waist skirt is perfect for a formal or informal event — just pair it with sandals or heels — just $35!
7. Everyday Essential: This pull-on knit midi skirt coordinates well with a flouncy blouse and a blazer — just $22!
8. Denim On Denim On Denim: Honestly, nothing beats a good piece of denim clothing, and this bodycon denim skirt will become one of your new spring favorites — just $34!
9. High-Low Regalia: This high-low beach maxi skirt will elevate your next vacation’s wardrobe options — was $33, now just $28!
10. Fairytale Vibes: Tulle is such an ethereal fabric that adds plenty of volume and dimension to any ensemble — and this tulle A-line maxi skirt will help you live out your princess fantasies — was $31, now just $26!
11. Dainty Structure: This satin lace trim high waist mini skirt is the optimal juxtaposition of firm and soft thanks to its satin and lace construction — just $23!
12. Casually Tiered: For those who love the flounce of a tiered skirt, this tiered cotton maxi skirt is right up your alley — just $50!
13. Carry It All: This cargo skirt is functional but relaxed enough to complement a T-shirt and jeans — was $36, now just $24!
14. Button It Up: If you can’t tell, we really love denim! This denim midi skirt has a chic button slit that adds a fun twist to the piece — just $41!
15. ’70s-Inspired: Doesn’t this option alternative feel like something your parents or grandparents wore back in the day? You can get this modern high waist faux suede mini skirt for a steal — just $30!
16. Hot Mama: If you’re looking for your next date night outfit, this twist front maxi skirt will definitely make you feel your best — was $50, now just $37!
17. Sparkle And Shine: This rhinestone pearly fringe tweed skirt is an eye-catching piece that will add a festive touch to any look — just $49!