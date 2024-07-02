Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Times have been tough and Independence Day might not have the flair it did when we were kids. That doesn’t have to be the case though, and these July 4th outfits can help you get back that simple patriotic spirit of our youth.

Our list contains all the copious amounts of red, white, and blue you need to let people know you’re here to put your First (and possibly Second, Fourth, and Fifth) Amendment rights to the test. So get geared up and get ready to make some fireworks.

15 July 4th Outfits to Light Up the Sky This Independence Day

1. Canadian Tuxedo, American Flair: If you’re planning an all-denim ensemble to celebrate your Independence Day, you’ll need this stars and stripes sleeveless jean jacket – just $30!



2. Red, White, Blue, and Skin: Show your love for your country and a little belly with this American flag crop top – just $20!

3. Go Tubing: Keep cool in the sun and keep on theme by donning this strapless, sleeveless tube top – just $11!



4. Free to Cake: These stretchy denim shorts can help you show your patriotism and your best assets – just $30!



5. Liberty to Dance: Celebrate your right to express yourself by dancing your heart out wearing this adorable tutu – just $13!

6. Skirt Showing Too Much: This adorable tennis skirt lets you show off your legs without fearing you’ll show off the goods. An elastic band around the shorts keeps everything in place so you don’t have to make like Paul Revere and ride away – just $26!

7. How High?: You can wear this highwaisted bodysuit with a separate bottom to cut a slim figure and keep cool, or wear it alone to spice up the bedroom – just $28!

8. Just Like Miley: Sometimes you just want to party in the USA, and you can proclaim this (and channel your inner Miley) with this graphic tank top – just $6!

9. Stars and Stripes from Head to Toe: You’ll be able to keep things simple and under wraps with this maxi dress, which is great for showing a hint of curve while keeping most of your body covered – just $30!

10. In The Navy: Show your support for our seagoing forces with this tank top featuring an American Flag patterned anchor – just $14!

11. Even Patriots Need a Break: In these American Flag-themed pajama pants, you can stretch out and take a load off while still letting people know these colors don’t run – just $15!

12. Crochet Independence Day: This cute swimsuit cover-up is perfect for celebrating the holiday beside the pool – just $29!

13. Have a Whole Box: It’s a federal holiday, and for some of us, that means one thing: time to have some wine. Let your family know it will be one of those days with this shirt that’s a little too self-aware – just $22!

14. Olive Not-So-Drab: Show your support for those who keep our country free with this olive drab halter top – just $15!

15. Rocket Pop: Nothing beats popsicles on a hot Independence Day, and you can celebrate the tradition with this adorable t-shirt – just $10!

