15 Best Prime Day TV Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Quick: what’s one thing you use all the time in your home? Something you can’t get enough of? If you said your bed, well, yeah. Hard agree. But if you’re a big TV fan, no one would blame you there. Settling down in front of your TV after a long day of work and just vegging out can truly be the most cathartic thing ever. Especially when you’ve just started a new show and you’re ready to dive in and see what happens next.
If chilling out in front of the TV sounds like your idea of a good time, it may be time to upgrade your living room TV. Or buy one for your bedroom. Maybe you want to finally build that home theater you’ve been thinking about. Whatever you decide to do, do it by adding a new display to the mix. You can even save some serious cash by grabbing a new TV during Prime Day. Check out some of our picks below for the best deals we’ve found – but act quickly if you want to bring one home. These deals won’t last for long.
- LG B4 65″ OLED TV – just $1,597!
- Insignia 42″ Class F2 Full HD Fire TV – just $120!
- Sony 65″ 4K Ultra HD TV – just $1,098!
- Hisense 85″ U7 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD TV – just $1,498!
- Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni 4K UHD Smart TV – just $560!
- Vizio 40″ Full HD 1080p Smart TV – just $158!
- Samsung 75″ Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV – just $1,697!
- Roku 43″ Select Series 4K HDR TV – just $198!
- LG QNED80 Series 86″ Mini LED Smart TV – just $1,697!
- Toshiba 50″ C350 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV – just $200!
- TCL 75″ QM85 QLED 4K Mini LED TV – just $1,498!
- Samsung 55″ The Frame QLED 4K Quantum HDR TV – just $1,198!
- Samsung 65″ QLED 4K Q60D HDR Smart TV – just $848!
- LG 65″ QNED85T Series LED Smart TV – just $997!
- Vizio 75″ Quantum Pro 4K OLED Smart TV – just $700!
