15 Best Shorts You Won’t Absolutely Hate Wearing This Summer

Shorts You Won't Absolutely Hate
It’s shorts season (when is it not?), but it can be so tough to find a pair you love. Well, let us take the helm and solve your summer wardrobe conundrum with some of the best Amazon deals on shorts. Now that Prime Day is here once more, we can all rejoice as we shop some of the best-looking shorts available at discounted prices. But wait? What if you absolutely hate shorts? Those people exist. It’s true! Even so, that’s no problem – we’ve carefully selected pairs that you’ll vibe with even if they aren’t your cup of tea. And believe it or not, they aren’t always for everyone.

That’s why we’ve curated a selection of shorts to fit just about every taste, no matter what you’re into. And you probably won’t dislike wearing them, or at least we hope not. So whether you’re looking to lounge around, hit the trails, or head somewhere more formal, you’ll find a pair of shorts that fits the bill below. So, show those lovely legs while beating the summer heat and feel confident you’re doing so at the lowest price possible.

Cargo and Lounging Shorts You Won’t Hate

Foursteeds Women's Cotton Multi-Pocket Cargo Shorts
Amazon
See it!

Denim and Formal Shorts You Won’t Hate

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Women's Denim Mid-Rise Shorts
Amazon
See it!

Exercise Shorts You Won’t Hate

Lifting Workout Shorts for Women
Amazon
See it!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

