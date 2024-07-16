Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to desirable body types, the hourglass shape is one that transcends time and space. It’s true you should love and appreciate your body the way it is, but the “perfect” hourglass shape is one that gives you that extra va-va-voom, that edge when it comes to fashion, because it means you look good in just about everything with your classic measurements. We’re not all blessed with them, but you can definitely fake it with the right clothing – especially a top that does all the heavy lifting.
If you want a little help trying to achieve that coveted shape, all you might be lacking is a trip to Amazon. The right top can totally transform your figure and give you all the dangerous curves you’ve always wanted. We’ve even made it easy for you to jump in and start adding them to your cart indiscriminately – because I can say without a doubt, having tried these types of tops (and several other of their ilk), they make me feel like a bombshell. And they’ll most likely do the same for you. Check out our picks below!
15 Best Tops That Instantly Give Me an Hourglass Figure
- Tankaneo Front Knotted V-Neck Blouse – just $20!
- Solu Hux Criss Cross V-Neck Peplum Top – just $29!
- MIRACMODA Off The Shoulder Puff Sleeve Blouse – just $30!
- HERLOLLYCHIPS V-Neck Cold Shoulder Tee – just $21!
- Defal V-Neck Long-Sleeved Blouse – just $23!
- Dokotoo Casual Ruffle Short Sleeve Top – just $20!
- Mangopop Cross Wrap Ruched T-Shirt – just $20!
- Sematomala Lace-Up V-Neck Tee – just $20!
- Evaless Cowl Neck Short Sleeve Top – just $19!
- VICHYIE V-Neck Casual Slim T-Shirt – just $20!
- Grace Karin Peplum Wrap Neck Short Sleeve Shirt – just $30!
- Grace Karin Casual Tie Front Eyelet Blouse – just $26!
- CiCiBird Dressy Chiffon Blouse – just $27!
- Milumi Cap Sleeve Keyhole Blouse – just $22!
- Afibi Square Neck Zip Front Tee – just $20!
