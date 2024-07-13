Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’ve ever wanted to try wearing a bodysuit, you’re not alone. They’re incredibly versatile pieces that look great with or without additional flair. And now that Prime Day has rolled around, it’s a better time than ever to pick up a few that you can not only look and feel great in, but save some money on.
They can dress up or dress down an outfit, depending on how you feel like accessorizing. And if you don’t feel like wearing anything with them? That’s okay too! We’ve purposefully selected some of the best bodysuits that you can wear to feel as confident as possible while leaving the shapewear behind. With that in mind, all of these pieces will make you look positively snatched.
Check out our picks for 10 fantastic bodysuits you’ll love slipping into.
15 Bodysuits That You Can Rock, No Shapewear Required
- SHAPERX Tummy Control Body Shaper – just $38!
- LAOLASI Crew Neck Ruffle Bodysuit – just $20!
- REORIA Sleeveless Squre Neck Bodysuit – just $25!
- Popilush The Shapewear Romper Bodysuit – just $25!
- Saungkuai V-Neck Plunge Thong Bodysuit – just $23!
- Missufe Ruffle Flutter Sleeve Bodysuit – just $20!
- OQQ 3-Piece Ribbed Bodysuit Set – just $36!
- Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit – just $20!
- Slims Tummy Control Bodysuit – just $30!
- Merokeety Ribbed V-Neck Slim Fit Bodysuit – just $20!
- REORIA Racerback Halter Neck Bodysuit – just $25!
- FeelinGirl Square Neck Bodysuit – just $33!
- Yogingo Crew Neck Halter Bodysuit – just $14!
- Automet Yoga Romper – just $18!
- LCNBA High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit – just $20!
