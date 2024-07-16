Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Summer is the perfect time for frolicking along the beach, heading out to brunch with your friends, and getting your swim on. But all of that, namely the whole beach and swimming thing (and let’s not forget the ghastly heat) can do a number on your hair. We’re talking sand, chlorine, UV rays, sweat, hair products…need we go on? Suffice it to say, your mane gets pretty gross when you’re doing your thing during the summer. How do you take care of it? Clarifying shampoos!
The best way to clear your hair of all that gross nastiness is to cleanse it thoroughly with a clarifying shampoo that means business. You want to make sure you can get into each and every area of your hair and get rid of all the day-to-day buildup. If you don’t, you may as well be rinsing your hair with water – and no one wants that kind of clean.
15 Clarifying Shampoos to Strip Summer Buildup From Your Hair
- OUAI Detox Shampoo – just $26!
- Kenra Clarify Shampoo – just $15!
- Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Clarifying Shampoo – just $8!
- Aveeno Clarify & Shine Shampoo – just $8!
- L’Oreal Ever Pure Clarify Shampoo – just $9!
- Kristin Ess Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo – just $12!
- Neutrogena Exfoliating Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo – just $7!
- Acure Curiously Clarifying Shampoo – just $6!
- Moroccanoil Clarifying Shampoo – just $25!
- Eden BodyWorks Peppermint Tea Tree Clear Clarifying Shampoo – just $8!
- Redken Detox Hair Cleansing Cream – just $26!
- Joico K-OAK Daily Clarifying Shampoo – just $23!
- Maui Moisture Scalp Care Clarifying Shampoo – just $7!
- Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Purifying Shampoo – just $4!
- Giovanni Echo Chic Balanced Hydrating Clarifying Shampoo – just $8!
