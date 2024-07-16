Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is the perfect time for frolicking along the beach, heading out to brunch with your friends, and getting your swim on. But all of that, namely the whole beach and swimming thing (and let’s not forget the ghastly heat) can do a number on your hair. We’re talking sand, chlorine, UV rays, sweat, hair products…need we go on? Suffice it to say, your mane gets pretty gross when you’re doing your thing during the summer. How do you take care of it? Clarifying shampoos!

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is quickly approaching! If you’ve ever shopped the two-day sales over the past 10 years, then you know how massive it is. Big ticket items like household appliances and viral hair stylers are marked down to some of their lowest prices. Think Black Friday-level discounts, but in the […]

The best way to clear your hair of all that gross nastiness is to cleanse it thoroughly with a clarifying shampoo that means business. You want to make sure you can get into each and every area of your hair and get rid of all the day-to-day buildup. If you don’t, you may as well be rinsing your hair with water – and no one wants that kind of clean.

15 Clarifying Shampoos to Strip Summer Buildup From Your Hair

15 Clarifying Shampoos to Strip Summer Buildup From Your Hair

15 Clarifying Shampoos to Strip Summer Buildup From Your Hair

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Best Early Prime Day 2024 Home and Kitchen Deals: Shop Instant Pot, Keurig and More Summer is in full swing and there are so many sales on the horizon! Want to spruce up your home and kitchen now that the weather is warming up? You’re in luck! Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching, so you can stock up on home and kitchen deals during the two-day sale! From July 16-17, […]

Related: 18 Early Prime Day Designer Deals on Luxurious Brands You Won’t Want to Miss The time has come. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and we can’t wait to save. This year, the ‘Zon has a load of luxurious items marked down. Get ready to live out your rich mom dreams with designer deals. Brands like alice + olivia, Oscar de la Renta and more are available without breaking […]