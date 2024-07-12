Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a shopping writer, nothing brings such immense joy as finding deals. From fashion to beauty and even home, I love scouring the internet to help you get savings on all your essentials and needs. With that being said, Amazon’s Prime Day sale is one of the biggest events at the top of my list, and I’ve already taken the liberty of rounding up early Prime Day deals.

Whether you need a new dress or sandals, Amazon has something for everybody’s style. We rounded up 15 early Prime Day fashion deals we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: These Ruby Rd. Women’s jeans are easy to pull on and off, and they have some stretch — was $50, now just $30!

2. Comfy Cozy: The Columbia french terry short is great for lounging around the house or exercising — was $50, now just $17!

3. Luxe-Looking: We love these Gucci aviator sunglasses, because they have the brand’s signature colors — and they’re so sleek — was $520, now just $230!

4. ’70s-Inspiration: This London Times dress is soft and has slight bishop sleeves for a true ’70s feel — was $118, now just $24!

5. The Classics: We love white sneakers here at Us, and this Steve Madden Rocket sneaker is a modern take on the style — thanks to its chunky soles — was $79, now just $46!

6. Funky and Fun: The Vince Camuto Reilly sneaker is colorful and has rough trim that adds some depth to the already bold style — was $79, now just $48!

7. Shine and Sparkle: We can’t get enough of this Jessica Simpson flat sandal, because it’s gathering gives an ’80s vibe, and it’s so cute — was $79, now just $47!

8. Plus Size-Friendly: This City Chic dress has an eye-catching polka dot pattern, and an edgy off-the-shoulder design — was $143, now just $69!

9. Denim on Denim: For those who can’t live without denim, this Angels Forever workwear jacket is breathable and has a bit of stretch — was $60, now just $41!

10. On Trend: Summer 2024 is the season of ballet flats, and this Lucky Brand Erla ballet flat is neutral and won’t slip off your feet— was $79, now just $41!

11. Y2K Synergy: Doesn’t this Betsey Johnson Angel Pump scream elegance and fun? Snag them for a serious discount while you can — was $129, now just $64!

12. Secretary Chic: This Maggy London fit and flare dress has a tie neckline and billowing sleeves for an airy, stylish take — was $138, now just $104!

13. Blocked: These Vogue Eyewear sunglasses have a fashionable square shape and comes in three colors — was $95, now just $60!

14. Cowboy Queen: These Dingo Seguaro boots have a love low and stop at the ankle for more flexibility — was $140, now just $73!

15. Pretty and Quilted: Calling all Vera Bradley lovers! You can get this Vera Bradley crossbody purse for 50% off right now — was $80, now just $40!