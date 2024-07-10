Your account
Shop The 15 Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $25

Shop The 15 Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $25
Money burning a hole in your pocket, but still want to go on a shopping spree? You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to satisfy that shopping craving. Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and we can’t wait to add all the awesome deals and exclusive discounts across Amazon to our carts. But right now, we’re focusing on something a little more focused: money-saving deals you can rack up now.

From 50% off to Prime Day Deals under $25, you can add a variety of deals to your cart without emptying your bank account. We’ve rounded up some of our absolute favorite picks under $25 that you can scoop up right now before Prime Day even rolls around. That’s shopping smart, if we do say so ourselves.

Best Early Prime Day 2024 Tech Deals Under $25

Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
See it!

Whether you want a new Amazon Echo device or portable charger, the tech deals are coming at us fast and furious, and Amazon Prime Day is still a week away! Be sure you don’t miss out on these hot electronics deals while they’re still live.

Best Early Prime Day 2024 Home Deals Under $25

Bedsure Cooling Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket
Amazon
See it!

Cuddle up with some new blankets and sheets this Prime Day or spruce up your home with some of these affordable deals that you won’t want to miss. Check out some of our picks below.

Best Early Prime Day 2024 Clothing Deals Under $25

The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon
See it!

Expand your wardrobe with some must-have picks from our curated list of top fashion deals ahead of Prime Day! There’s a little something for everyone to choose from.

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

