15 Early Prime Day Men’s Fashion Deals To Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although men don’t usually say it, they really care about how they look! Whether they’re running errands for the family or hanging with the bros, most want to look fashion-forward and put-together without having to dedicate too much time from their busy schedules. Moreover, with Amazon’s Prime Day sale happening next week, it would be a great time to help him restock on fashionable essentials. So, we took it upon ourselves to help you find some early Prime Day fashion deals!

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2024: The Absolute Best Early Deals — And Everything You Need to Know Just days to go! Amazon Prime Day 2024 is always one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and it’s only gotten better. It’s become a summer staple, allowing us to nab pricey wish list items for less, stock up on basic essentials and discover new must-haves from small businesses. Whether you’re a seasoned […]

From structured jeans to streamlined button-downs, Amazon has something to help the man in your life look chic and seamless. We rounded up 15 early Prime Day men’s fashion deals that we’re sure he will love — read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Closet Staple: This Hanes Men’s X-Temp polo shirt will help keep you cool and dry no matter how hot it is — was $19, now just $14!

2. Vacay Ready: For those who have a vacation coming up, this Beotyshow Cuban guayabera shirt exudes relaxed, calm vibes — was $23, now just $20!

3. Easy, Breezy: This Alimens & Gentle linen shirt is neutral and flowy — was $25, now just $18!

4. Everyday Essential: Let’s face it: it’s hot. This Comfort Colors tank top will help air circulate around your torso and show off your guns — was $13, now just $10!

5. Workwear Chic: Carhartt is one of the most trendy brands around today. This Carhartt chambray shirt is mid-weight and has chest pockets for extra storage — was $35, now just $26!

Bottoms

6. Preppy Comfy: These Lee flat front shorts are a simple silhouette, and they pair well with T-shirts or button downs — was $35, now just $17!

7. Resort Vibes: These Sailwind linen pants have a drawstring closure for a secure-fit, and they move with the body — was $37, now just $30!

Related: The Best Probiotics for Men Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As I venture toward a healthier lifestyle, probiotics have been something that came into the discussions with my doctor as an option to help with IBS, immune function, and so many other things. As science advances […]

8. Denim on Denim: For those who live and breathe, these Levi’s 501 original fit jeans have a classic fit — and we’re sure you’ll love them — was $80, now just $45!

9. Sporty Energy: These Champion shorts are flexible and come in 13 versatile colors — was $25, now just $15!

10. Shorter Shorts: If you prefer your shorts on the short side (no pun intended), these maamgic gym shorts— was $33, now just $25!

Shoes

11. Retro: These Nike dunk low sneakers are on-trend and so comfy — was $114, now just $104!

12. Running and Running: If you need a new pair of athletic shoes, these adidas swift run sneakers will help your feet feel supported — was $90, now just $77!

13. On Trend: By now, we know you’ve probably heard about the adidas Samba sneaker trend. Snag a pair for a deal while you can — was $90, now just $71!

14. The Classics: These PUMA suede sneakers are low-top and come in multiple eye-catching colors — was $70, now just $58!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Warm Weather-Approved: If you need an easy, neutral pair of sandals too wear this summer, these CUSHIONAIRE sandals will help you look effortless and fashionable — was $50, now just $30!