15 Early Prime Day Men’s Fashion Deals To Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Although men don’t usually say it, they really care about how they look! Whether they’re running errands for the family or hanging with the bros, most want to look fashion-forward and put-together without having to dedicate too much time from their busy schedules. Moreover, with Amazon’s Prime Day sale happening next week, it would be a great time to help him restock on fashionable essentials. So, we took it upon ourselves to help you find some early Prime Day fashion deals!
From structured jeans to streamlined button-downs, Amazon has something to help the man in your life look chic and seamless. We rounded up 15 early Prime Day men’s fashion deals that we’re sure he will love — read on to see our picks!
Tops
1. Closet Staple: This Hanes Men’s X-Temp polo shirt will help keep you cool and dry no matter how hot it is — was $19, now just $14!
2. Vacay Ready: For those who have a vacation coming up, this Beotyshow Cuban guayabera shirt exudes relaxed, calm vibes — was $23, now just $20!
3. Easy, Breezy: This Alimens & Gentle linen shirt is neutral and flowy — was $25, now just $18!
4. Everyday Essential: Let’s face it: it’s hot. This Comfort Colors tank top will help air circulate around your torso and show off your guns — was $13, now just $10!
5. Workwear Chic: Carhartt is one of the most trendy brands around today. This Carhartt chambray shirt is mid-weight and has chest pockets for extra storage — was $35, now just $26!
Bottoms
6. Preppy Comfy: These Lee flat front shorts are a simple silhouette, and they pair well with T-shirts or button downs — was $35, now just $17!
7. Resort Vibes: These Sailwind linen pants have a drawstring closure for a secure-fit, and they move with the body — was $37, now just $30!
8. Denim on Denim: For those who live and breathe, these Levi’s 501 original fit jeans have a classic fit — and we’re sure you’ll love them — was $80, now just $45!
9. Sporty Energy: These Champion shorts are flexible and come in 13 versatile colors — was $25, now just $15!
10. Shorter Shorts: If you prefer your shorts on the short side (no pun intended), these maamgic gym shorts— was $33, now just $25!
Shoes
11. Retro: These Nike dunk low sneakers are on-trend and so comfy — was $114, now just $104!
12. Running and Running: If you need a new pair of athletic shoes, these adidas swift run sneakers will help your feet feel supported — was $90, now just $77!
13. On Trend: By now, we know you’ve probably heard about the adidas Samba sneaker trend. Snag a pair for a deal while you can — was $90, now just $71!
14. The Classics: These PUMA suede sneakers are low-top and come in multiple eye-catching colors — was $70, now just $58!
15. Warm Weather-Approved: If you need an easy, neutral pair of sandals too wear this summer, these CUSHIONAIRE sandals will help you look effortless and fashionable — was $50, now just $30!