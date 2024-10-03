Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You know and love them. Every family, coworker and friend group has a perpetual host, otherwise known as the person whose home feels like your second home. This person is always on top of planning, organizing and gathering the masses, somehow doing it with ease. Their home is always filled with food, decorations, good music and a warm atmosphere that makes every get-together feel special. (And if you’ve ever hosted a gathering, you know how hard it can be to coordinate everything . . . that’s why these people are so extraordinary!)

Most perpetual hosts have entertaining nailed down and should be considered experts of their craft, but that’s not to say there aren’t things to elevate their home (and yours!). These people deeply appreciate home decor and general home goods. As such, there’s no better housewarming gift than something they’ll use for hosting!

We gathered 15 bestselling home decor and kitchen finds suitable for perpetual hosts everywhere. Whether they’re an appetizer enthusiast, linen lover, memory maven, organization fanatic or anything in between, we’ve got you covered! Check out our favorites below. All are perpetual host-approved!

1. No secrets: These double-wall glass bowls put everything on display. Not only do they make kitchen creations float, but they also keep hot food hot and cold food cold for longer — $25 on Amazon!

2. Engraved coasters: Any former host knows . . . there are never enough coasters during a party. If you want to help the host protect their table, do it with these handmade coasters! Engrave names, initials and more — $27 at Michaels!

3. Cozy up: It doesn’t get more thoughtful than a decorative photo gift. This site makes it easy to add photos to everything from blankets like these to pillows, ornaments, calendars, mugs and luggage tags — $108 at Nations Photo Lab!

4. For the planner: We adore this meal planner that makes staying organized a breeze. They won’t forget any necessary items for their upcoming feast or should we say, feasts — $15 on Amazon!

5. Jewelry queen: A major aspect of getting ready for a party, gathering or dinner is deciding what to wear. This minimalist jewelry stand will help them nail their getup every time — $35 at Yamazaki Home!

6. Double dip: There’s no limit to how many sauces a host can whip out. These darling nesting bowls are designed for parties and game nights. Plus, they’re oven-safe — $25 at QVC!

7. Game night: Speaking of games, this party game is destined to liven up the crowd. It contains over 300 prompts to debate and spark conversation. This will be a staple for the late-night hours — was $15, now $13 on Amazon!

8. Ultra-organized: Whether for the pantry, office, bathroom or living room, this set of three chic baskets will keep their home looking as sophisticated as can be — $59 at Mustard Made!

9. Smell person: Some people hesitate to buy diffusers as gifts because of the upkeep, but this sleek essential oil one lasts for 45 days. There are endless scents to choose from and refills are affordable, too — was $14, now $12 on Amazon!

10. Coffee table: Grab this photo album and fill it with your favorite memories with that special host. The book looks classy and luxe atop any coffee table or bookshelf — $39 at Printworks!

11. Clean freak: Instead of following guests around with napkins, they can leave this elegant-looking hand wipe dispenser out for all to use. It contains hundreds of eco-friendly, non-toxic sanitizing wipes — $47 on Amazon!

12. Marble style: Yes, something as simple as a can opener can look luxurious! This electric marble can opener has a refined blade for almost any top. Simply push start — was $40, now $35 on Amazon!

13. Temperature control: With 4.9 out of 5 stars, they can trust this thermometer with large roasts, cooking oil, candy and more. It reads an accurate temperature in under one second — was $40, now $34 on Amazon!

14. Mindfulness mavens: These mindful affirmation cards will keep guests feeling their best while they munch and chat. The deck contains 52 cards to boost confidence — $30 at Intelligent Change!

15. Leftovers, always: A good host always makes extras. This compartmentalized container will reward them for their hard work with a crisp, delicious salad the next day — was $35, now $25 on Amazon!