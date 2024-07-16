Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Lightweight dresses are important to stock your wardrobe with when the weather gets warmer. But before you buy only spaghetti strap or sleeveless sundresses, consider a style that’s friendly to everyone, from those with larger busts to those that want something a little fluttery and feminine that they’ll feel beautiful in. Enter the milkmaid dress, a trend you’ve undoubtedly seen on TikTok or social media. It’s feminine, it’s pretty, it’s frilly, and most of all, it looks good on everyone.
Milkmaid dresses are dainty coquettish looks that might bring period dramas to mind, but don’t think they’re anything but another look to dress up the way you want. They combine a bit of cottagecore with other ultra-feminine trends, each of which complement each other nicely. If you’ve been looking for something a little new to wear that sets itself apart from most of your wardrobe, why not consider a milkmaid dress? We’ve chosen some of our favorites that you can shop right below. Check out our picks and see which ones work best for you.
15 Flattering Milkmaid Dresses That Look Great on Everyone
- Floerns Drawstring Sweetheart Neck Dress – just $35!
- Zaful Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Tiered Dress – just $33!
- Floerns Floral Print Tie Front Slit Hem Dress – just $40!
- Glnege Midi Corset Dress – just $54!
- Belle Poque Solid Floral Ruched Dress – just $46!
15 Flattering Milkmaid Dresses That Look Great on Everyone
- Fensace Sweetheart Neckline Floral Dress – just $33!
- Floerns Square Neck Puff Sleeve A-Line Dress – just $33!
- Linsery Floral Square Neck Maxi Dress – just $54!
- IBTOM Castle Sleeveless Floral Corset Dress – just $23!
- BLENCOT Short Sleeve Square Neck Midi Dress – just $36!
15 Flattering Milkmaid Dresses That Look Great on Everyone
- Grace Karin Cap Sleeve Flowy Dress – just $38!
- Valphsio Smocked Front Tie Dress – just $40!
- Omoone Low-Cut Square Neck Dress – just $39!
- Dmoyala Sleeveless Corset Mini Dress – just $30!
- Blencot Floral Print Long Sleeve Maxi Dress – just $25!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!