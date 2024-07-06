Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
By now, you probably have experienced a few ultra-hot summer days — and probably struggled with what to wear while enduring them. What’s more, if you gravitate towards black clothing, that just makes the heat problem even worse — which is why you should acquire some light-colored fashion finds that will help you not absorb so much of the sun’s heat.
Whether you’re into flowy skirts or flouncy dresses, opting for light-colored fashion pieces during the hot months can help you stay slightly cooler. We rounded up 15 light-colored summer fashion finds that will help you stay breezy — read on to see which styles made our list!
1. Comfy Queen: This shoulder tie maxi dress is stylish and airy — was $67, now just $51!
2. Everyday Essential: We love this short sleeve T-shirt because it’s easy and versatile — was $20, now just $18!
3. Rich Mom Energy: This ribbed button down shirt has a posh essence to it that makes it perfect for any elevated occasion — was $39, now just $30!
4. Drama: If you like bold garments, you’ll love this cold shoulder T-shirt — just $22!
5. Easy, Breezy: These linen pants will help you stay cool, calm and collected — just $14!
6. Flow On: This batwing shirt has a knit design that allows for air to circulate seamlessly — just $23!
7. She Means Business: You can pair this linen button down with trousers and heels for a sharp look during office hours and long after — just $10!
8. Structured Elegance: These wide leg dress pants will add a sophisticated to any ensemble, and they’re so roomy — just $37!
9. Dressy Casual: Calling all wide leg lovers! These wide leg pants will capture your heart — just $27!
10. On Trend: This satin midi skirt will help you nail the soft, lingerie trend, and it’s so sleek — was $35, now just $28!
11. Carrie Bradshaw Inspiration: Doesn’t this pleated chiffon midi skirt feel like something Carrie would’ve worn while dashing to the coffee shop to have lunch with the girls? This take is a lightweight, ethereal option we’re sure you’ll love — just $35!
12. Minimalistic: This ribbed midi pencil skirt would look so chic with a button-down and strappy sandals — just $28!
13. Renaissance Lady: We can’t get enough of this maxi skirt because it has all the energy of the voluminous, billowing styles from the Renaissance period, but it still feels very modern — was $39, now just $31!
14. Vacay Ready: This shirt dress is great as a cover up or you could wear it with your favorite sandals — just $36!
15. Formally Chic: This midi dress has an off-the-shoulder silhouette that will add a bit of edge to your attire for any upcoming event — just $43!