15 Most Flattering Maxi Dresses for Pear-Shaped Bodies

Ah, pear-shaped bodies. Having had one of them my entire life, I know the struggles that come with dressing one. Especially when it comes to, well, dresses. It’s hot outside, so you want to feel as though you’re not absolutely suffering in your clothes. But it can be hard to just slip into a dress, let alone a maxi dress look, that’s not only complementary to your shape but doesn’t cling to the wrong places.
Historically, this has meant shopping a variety of different maxi options, including tube dresses, due to their construction and often the way their waists fall on your body. But there are plenty of other options out there as well that aren’t just flattering to a pear shape, but that look fantastic on us. Plus, since Prime Day has rolled around again, what better time to invest in a new set of pieces for your wardrobe? Check out some of the maxi dresses that are great for pear-shaped bodies below.
Most Flattering Maxi Dresses for Pear-Shaped Bodies
- Grace Karin Casual Ruched Maxi Dress – just $55!
- Floerns Off-Shoulder A-Line Dress – just $44!
- Newshows Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress – just $37!
- Popilush The Shapewear Maxi Dress – just $68!
- BTFBM One Shoulder Maxi Dress – just $63!
- Prettygarden Summer Wrap Maxi Dress – just $39!
- Fuimsul Ruched Strapless Mini Dress – just $29!
- Nshypoi Ruffle Tassel Strapless Dress – just $15!
- BestWendding Floral Maxi Dress – just $30!
- Grace Karin Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Hem Dress – just $46!
- ShopWonder Casual Boho Empire Waist Maxi Dress – just $27!
- Linsery Button Down Ruched Shirt Dress – just $43!
- Nemidor Loose Pocket Long Dress – just $34!
- ANTS Chiffon One Shoulder Long Evening Dress – just $78!
- Rooscier Mock Neck Cloak Sleeve Dress – just $48!
