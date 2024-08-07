Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s sad to say, but the Olympic closing ceremony takes place this Sunday. The 16-day sporting event, which featured American athletes like Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Katie Ledecky, Gabby Thomas and more, was also a big fashion event. Moreover, we want to help you still feel the Paris vibes long after the medals are given out — and what better way to do that than by helping you acquire Parisian-inspired fashion finds?

Related: 10 Euro-Girl Trouser Shorts That Are More Comfortable Than Sweats — Starting at $22 Euro-girl summer is officially here! Okay, maybe not “officially” according to the June 20 summer solstice, but that’s close enough for Us! We’re stocking our closets with anything and everything classy, chic and French-looking in hopes of achieving the so-called “Euro-girl aesthetic.” The aesthetic includes clean lines, sophisticated styles, classic floral dresses and — you […]

Whether you’re into flowy trousers or dresses, there is an elevated fashion find that will help you nail the Parisian Chic style easily. We rounded up 15 Parisian chic fashion finds that will help you stay stylish long after the Olympics end — read on to see our picks!

1. Drama Queen: This Darong off the shoulder top is so sleek and it pairs well with jeans, trousers or skirts — just $20!

2. Draped Elegance: We love this Evaless top because of its draped neckline — so chic — just $15!

3. Edgy Essence: This LilyCoco off the shoulder top will look so sickening with a pleated midi skirt and a rosette adorned neck tie — just $25!

4. Smart Sophisticated: You can pair this Casly Lamiit vest outfit with sandals for an easy summer ensemble — was $43, now just $37!

5. Slouchy Realness: This Astylish waffle knit shacket has a billowing, slouchy vibe that works with everything in your closet already — was $29, now just $27!

6. Ladies Who Lunch: This Karl Lagerfeld tweed shift dress is perfect for days in the office or evenings out on the town with the girls — was $99, now just $87!

7. Puffed Up: For the impending fall weather, this Prettygarden puff sleeve sweatshirt will keep you warm and toasty — just $36!

Related: 17 Fashion Pieces French ‘Cool’ Girls Are Wearing, According to My Parisian Friend French girls have always been the crown jewel, the epitome, the crème de la crème when it comes to all things style. They have that je ne sais quoi that many of Us try to emulate everyday. And though, thanks to the internet, you can now see a lot of French fashion inspiration online — […]

8. Flow On: This Prettygarden high low asymmetrical top is so flowy and easy — we know you’ll be obsessed with it, too — was $44, now just $41!

9. Boss and CEO: This Belle Poque button down has short sleeves and a dainty bow neckline for a fashionable, breezy option — just $29!

10. Widely Chic: For those who like to wear loose trousers, these Euulin wide leg palazzo pants are up your alley — just $30!

11. She Means Business: These Design by Olivia slacks have an intricate belt design and pinstripe pattern we know you’ll love — just $38!

12. Vacay Vibes: These Angerella wide leg pants will evoke vacation energy no matter where you are — just $33!

13. Pleats, Please: This Teerfu pleated maxi skirt is so adorable and comes in five neutral colors — just $25!

14. Closet Staple: If you love laid back shorts, these Dokotoo high waist shorts will become a new favorite — was $25, now just $20!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Puff and Flair: This Grace Karin long sleeve peplum shirt is great for formal or informal moments — just $37!