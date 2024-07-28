Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The 2024 Paris Olympics is finally upon Us! Whether you’re actually in Paris for the event or watching it from the comfort of your home, having flexible red, white and blue activewear pieces can help you feel even more proud while you root for Team USA.
Whether you’re into flexible sports bras or functional leggings, there is a red, white and blue activewear piece that will help you feel American pride during the Olympics while also being versatile enough for you to wear after the 16-day legacy sporting event concludes. We rounded up 15 Olympics-inspired red, white and blue activewear pieces to shop now — read on to see our picks!
1. Matchy Matchy: This QINSEN workout set will make your new workout feel seamless and coordinated — just $30!
2. Breezy Queen: We love this Mippo open back workout top because it’s so lightweight and will prevent overheating — just $19!
3. Pleats, Please: This BALEAF pleated tennis skirt will help you indulge in the tenniscore trend without breaking the bank — was $30, now just $24!
4. On-The-Go: This Ewedoos tennis dress has a simple silhouette and comes in multiple colors — was $50, now just $40!
5. Closet Staple: These Crz Yoga athletic shorts have a mid-waist cut and are so comfy — just $28!
6. Bike It: For those who love form-fitting options, theseNo Boundaries bike shorts are right up your alley— just $7!
7. Deal Alert: These Neleus yoga leggings have a high-waist and pockets — was $75, now just $38!
8. Everyday Essential: This Avia T-shirt has dolman sleeves and back cutout for a fashionable but minimal option — was $10, now just $8!
9. Sturdy Support: If you need a new sports, this Avia racerback sports bra has you covered — just $11!
13. Cropped: Calling all crop top queens! This BeyondYoga crop tank is a great option to add to your rotation — just $78!
14. Maximum Coverage: These Adidas track pants are a classic, and we’re sure you’ll love them — just $70!
15. Rich Mom Energy: This J. Lindeberg Sadie performance polo is sleeveless and has a fun, eye-catching print — just $95!