When it comes to your summer wardrobe, we understand that you don’t want to become inundated with heavy layers. What’s more, the way to look chic without overheating is by opting for dresses. The rich mom aesthetic has dominated on Instagram and TikTok — and it’s the perfect trend to lean into for summer.

From sweet mini designs to billowing maxi dresses, there is a rich mom-style dress that will become your new favorite summer frock (that won’t break the bank). Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 rich mom designer-style dresses, all under $15 — read on to see our picks!

1. Gossip Girl Energy: This fit and flare dress is a simple and prissy option that provides plenty of ease — just $9!

2. Elegant Extravaganza: For those who need an elevated option, this off the shoulder midi dress can help you do it all seamlessly — just $13!

3. Picnic Energy: This patchwork A-line dress is such a bright and colorful option for summer — was $53, now just $14!

4. Boho Queen: For those who need an effortlessly alternative, this wrap V-neck dress has you covered — just $10!

5. Bloom! If you gravitate towards florals, this midi dress has a pretty, eye-catching print — was $31, now just $10!

6. Vacation Ready: This sundress is flowy and sleek enough to wear on vacation or while hanging with the girls — just $10!

7. ’50s Realness: This A-line dress radiated ’50s housewife energy but it’s modern thanks to its silhouette — was $50, now just $10!

8. Hot Mama: If you like edgy options, this ruched bodycon dress will become your new favorite number — was $50, now just $10!

9. Fierce! We love this mock neck T-shirt dress because it’s airy and roomy – was $28, now just $8!

10. Lounging Princess: This boho dress is a billowing design that will move with the body— was $28, now just $9!

11. Resort Hottie: For those who need an easy style, this mini tank dress is an effortless vibe that has the cutest tie hemline — was $70, just $45!

12. Everyday Essential: This ruched bodycon dress can move with the body, and it’s a simple little black dress — was $26, now just $13!

13. Easy, Breezy: This dress has the cutest striped pattern and it uses breathable, sturdy cotton — just $13!

14. Pristine Vibes: This cut-out neck scuba dress is structured and sophisticated— was $25, now just $23!

15. Plus Size-Friendly: If you’re on the plus size side, this mini tank dress will become your new favorites — was $70, now just $11!