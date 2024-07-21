Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: During the summer months, you can lose your will to look cute and seamless. From running family errands to having to commute to the office, the need to find easy, no-brainer outfits increases — especially during the warm weather months. Moreover, opting for jumpsuits and rompers could be an easy way to make your closet easier to navigate. Further, Walmart is the perfect place to go to find slimming variations that don’t cost an arm and leg.

From embellishment-adorned options to refined, elegant takes, Walmart has the perfect romper and jumpsuit to match every vibe and aesthetic. We rounded up 15 slimming rompers and jumpsuits to shop now at Walmart — read on to see our picks!

1. Formal Vibes: This Babysbule jumpsuit is spacious and will create the illusion of a smaller waist due to its wider shoulder design — was $12, now just $9!

2. Pocketed: This belted cargo jumpsuit comes in two neutral colors, and it slightly hugs the body — just $12!

3. Hot Mama: If you want to show some skin and stay airy, this Madden NYC parachute romper has you covered — just $20!

4. Pristine and Clean: This Eilly Bazar romper is short and has intricate embellishments — just $10!

5. Active Queen: For those who want a seamlessly look while working out, this Avia performance romper will help you — just $25!

6. Edgy Feels: This Sofia Jeans halter cross neck jumpsuit has ’70s essence that will make you feel like a dancing queen — just $28!

7. Ruffle Your Feathers: If you need a simple option, this Shoppland jumpsuit is perfect. It has ruffled sleeves for a fashionable touch — was $19, now just $16!

8. Denim on Denim: This Lana Roux Aviator utility denim jumpsuit is so polished and unified — just $70!

9. Plus Size-Approved: You can throw on this No Boundaries sleeveless jumpsuit on with heels or sandals for an office-appropriate vibe — just $17!

10. Resort Ready: This Licupiee linen jumpsuit comes in multiple colors, and it has stylish buttons — just $24!

11. Safari Realness: This button romper has roomy shorts that will prevent you from overheating — just $24!

12. Lightweight Essence: For those who have a formal event coming up, this HBFAGFB jumpsuit will help you look put together and elegant — was $13, now just $11!

13. ’70s-Inspired: This Scoop wrap halter jumpsuit has wide legs and uses satin for an elevated take — was $39, now just $24!

14. Puffed Up: We can’t get over this Free Assembly puff shoulder cargo jumpsuit because it’s fashion-forward and slimming — just $36!

15. Relaxed Girl: This Cupshe romper is easy and breezy enough for any summer outing — just $29!