8 Summer Fashion Finds to Shop at Walmart — Starting at $6

Summer is almost here, meaning it’s time to find all your breezy, chill fashions. Whether you’re running errands or simply lounging around the house, opting for clothing that won’t make you overheat is optimal. Thus, we took it upon ourselves to find summer fashion finds at Walmart that start at just $6!

From structured trousers to flouncy dresses, Walmart has affordable, stylish pieces that will elevate your summer sartorial rotation. We rounded up eight summer fashion finds to shop at Walmart that start at just $6 — read on to see our picks!

Time and Tru Women’s Cozy Reversible Leopard Print Ruana Layering Piece Wrap

Get this Time and Tru Women’s Cozy Reversible Leopard Print Ruana Layering Piece Wrap for a steal and remain polished and elegant no matter the season — was $14, now just $6!

Scoop Women’s Asymmetrical Pull On Midi Skirt

Throw on this Scoop Women’s Asymmetrical Pull On Midi Skirt with a cute pair of heeled sandals and a flouncy blouse for an easy ensemble — just $24!

Scoop Women’s Contour One Shoulder Tank Top

This Scoop Women’s Contour One Shoulder Tank Top is an easy piece that will add a bit of edge to any ensemble — just $15!

Time and Tru Women’s Cotton Knit Tiered Dress

This Time and Tru Women’s Cotton Knit Tiered Dress is simple and so adorable — just $12

Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Utility Cuff Shorts

These Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Utility Cuff Shorts will look amazing with a T-shirt and flat sandals — just $17!

Free Assembly Women’s Utility Romper with Short Sleeves

We love this Free Assembly Women’s Utility Romper with Short Sleeves because it’s seamless and very chic — just $28!

Free Assembly Women’s High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Pants

If you need a versatile pair of pants that you can wear anywhere, opt for these Free Assembly Women’s High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Pants — just $26!

Time and Tru Women’s Woven Top with Puff Sleeves

This Time and Tru Women’s Woven Top with Puff Sleeves is so fun and it’ll keep you feeling breezy and cool — just $13!