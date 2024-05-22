Your account
8 Summer Fashion Finds to Shop at Walmart — Starting at $6

By
walmart summer fashion
Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is almost here, meaning it’s time to find all your breezy, chill fashions. Whether you’re running errands or simply lounging around the house, opting for clothing that won’t make you overheat is optimal. Thus, we took it upon ourselves to find summer fashion finds at Walmart that start at just $6!

From structured trousers to flouncy dresses, Walmart has affordable, stylish pieces that will elevate your summer sartorial rotation. We rounded up eight summer fashion finds to shop at Walmart that start at just $6 — read on to see our picks!

Time and Tru Women’s Cozy Reversible Leopard Print Ruana Layering Piece Wrap

Time and Tru Women's Cozy Reversible Leopard Print Ruana Layering Piece Wrap
Walmart

Get this Time and Tru Women’s Cozy Reversible Leopard Print Ruana Layering Piece Wrap for a steal and remain polished and elegant no matter the season — was $14, now just $6!

See it!

Scoop Women’s Asymmetrical Pull On Midi Skirt

Scoop Women’s Asymmetrical Pull On Midi Skirt
Walmart

Throw on this Scoop Women’s Asymmetrical Pull On Midi Skirt with a cute pair of heeled sandals and a flouncy blouse for an easy ensemble — just $24!

See it!

Scoop Women’s Contour One Shoulder Tank Top

Scoop Women's Contour One Shoulder Tank Top
Walmart

This Scoop Women’s Contour One Shoulder Tank Top is an easy piece that will add a bit of edge to any ensemble — just $15!

See it!

Time and Tru Women’s Cotton Knit Tiered Dress

Time and Tru Women's Cotton Knit Tiered Dress
Walmart

This Time and Tru Women’s Cotton Knit Tiered Dress is simple and so adorable — just $12

See it!

Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Utility Cuff Shorts

Time and Tru Women's and Women's Plus Utility Cuff Shorts
Walmart

These Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Utility Cuff Shorts will look amazing with a T-shirt and flat sandals — just $17!

See it!

 

Free Assembly Women’s Utility Romper with Short Sleeves

Free Assembly Women’s Utility Romper with Short Sleeves
Walmart

We love this Free Assembly Women’s Utility Romper with Short Sleeves because it’s seamless and very chic — just $28!

See it!

Free Assembly Women’s High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Pants

Free Assembly Women’s High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Pants
Walmart

If you need a versatile pair of pants that you can wear anywhere, opt for these Free Assembly Women’s High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Pants — just $26!

See it!

Time and Tru Women’s Woven Top with Puff Sleeves

Time and Tru Women’s Woven Top with Puff Sleeves
Walmart

This Time and Tru Women’s Woven Top with Puff Sleeves is so fun and it’ll keep you feeling breezy and cool — just $13!

See it!

