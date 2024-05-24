Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My summer wardrobe is far larger than my winter wardrobe, but I oftentimes struggle with putting outfits together. That’s why I load up on one-and-done rompers and jumpsuits that I can slip into at a moment’s notice. I love that these easy pieces help me feel put together without much effort — and that’s the main reason why you should stock up! You can find 16 of my absolute favorites below. I may already have a few of them in my closet, and I know once you pick up any of these designs, you’ll fall in love (and always have something to wear!)

1. Almost Like Overalls: Classic denim overalls are cute, but they can often feel stiff. If you want the same look with a more relaxed feel, opt for this flowy design from Anrabess!

2. Flirty Floral: Summertime and flowers go hand in hand. You won’t be able to help but feel happy when you slip into this dainty Deep Self romper!

3. Best Neckline: It’s official — halters are in for summer. You can get in on the trend with this super comfy and casual Merokeety romper!

4. Bow Forever! Yep, bows are still super trendy in the fashion world. For summer, you could wear the girly design in your hair, or you could go for something a bit more subtle, like this tie front bow romper that’s fresh and flirty!

5. Date Night, Anyone? On those special nights when you don’t want to wear a dress, this polka dot romper gives of the same spirited vibes!

6. A Little Longer: Love the above romper pick but don’t like how short it is? We have the solution with this floral Laishen jumpsuit!

7. Bestseller Status! Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers love this stylish linen jumpsuit. Wear it out and about or pair it with heels for a formal occasion!

8. Your New Favorite Loungewear: In the summer, I ditch the leggings and lounge around in this baggy Muchpow jumpsuit instead. It really feels like I’m wearing pajamas!

9. Rich Mom Vibes: Between the tailored bottom and the flattering bodice, I imagine all of the rich moms wearing this jumpsuit in the Hamptons. Who knows? You wearing this may just manifest the same life.

10. Show Some Shoulder: Summer is the perfect time to wear a strapless jumpsuit. Few compare in style or comfort to this fan-favorite design from Zesica!

11. Linen Love: No matter how sweltering the weather is, you’ll be cool, calm and collected (and cute!) in this Quince 100% Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit.

12. Work it Out: No summer wardrobe is complete without a workout-friendly romper. Work up a sweat in this fit and functional pick from Quince!

13. Nostalgic: Remember the flowy gaucho pants from childhood? This is the adult jumpsuit version, and I swear it’s comfier than sweats!

14. Classy and Elegant: Going out to a nice dinner while on tropical vacation? This Petal & Pup Romper was made for that!

15. Lovely Lilac: Add an unexpected pop of color to your summer wardrobe with this super fun amethyst denim romper!

16. Super Sale! There’s a lot to love about this beachy jumpsuit . . . but my favorite aspect is that it’s 65% off!