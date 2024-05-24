Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Please note, deals are accurate at date of publication, May 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Memorial Day 2024 may fall on May 17 this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until Monday to start shopping the sales. In fact, you’ll want to get started right away, as the best picks are bound to sell out early!

We’ve been covering Memorial Day deals left and right — from beauty buys to fashion finds — but there are 10 specific deals from across the internet we absolutely need to put on your radar. You might even find an exclusive discount by shopping with Us!

Essential Memorial Day Deals — Starting Now

Sharper Image Portable Cold Plunge Ice Bath

Ice baths have grown in popularity in recent years. Yes, they’re freezing, but they’re amazing for promoting recovery and easing sore muscles after tough workouts. The only issue? Celebrity-favorite options cost thousands of dollars — and even the more “affordable” picks cost hundreds. Going cheaper usually means sacrificing on quality — but “usually” is the key word here. For a limited time, you can grab a portable cold plunge ice bath from an extremely trusted brand, Sharper Image, on sale for under $70 at QVC! This will be a hit at summer BBQs too!

Was $79 You Save 18% On Sale: $64.98 See it!

Poplin

Laundry is a never-ending chore — but it doesn’t have to be your chore. Poplin is a professional laundry service that washes, dries and expertly folds your clothing for you. Whether you need hypoallergenic detergent or for certain pieces to be hung dry, Poplin’s professionals will make sure each garment is laundered to perfection, returning your clothing in pristine condition. Poplin handles five million stacks of laundry per year and has 30,000 five-star reviews. Want to give it a shot? Now is the best time — use our exclusive promo code A360 to receive $20 off your first order!

Get $20 Off with code A360 See it!

Casper Snow Max Mattress

If you’ve been shopping with Us for a while, you may already know how much we love this cooling hybrid mattress. But we certainly love it even more when it’s 35% off! That’s over $1,300 in savings — this weekend only! But it doesn’t end there. Casper is offering up to 35% off sitewide, so you can grab a different mattress, pillows, accessories and more for less!

Was $3,745 You Save 35% On Sale: $2,430 See it!

Filorga Optim-Eyes Eye Cream

With over 3,500 ratings, an Amazon’s Choice badge and fast Prime shipping, this eye cream is a must for your Amazon cart this weekend. Take 20% off this three-in-one powerhouse, created to reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Out of 30 volunteers, a whopping 90% saw younger-looking skin around their eyes after using this product twice a day for 28 days!

Was $59 You Save 20% On Sale: $47 See it!

Caraway Cookware Set

A high-quality stainless steel cookware set can be a bit of an investment, but it’s well worth it when you can use it forever (and when it’s on sale). This bestselling Caraway set is already discounted — but it you use code SSMD24 at checkout, you can nab an extra $50 off! This four-piece set comes with a fry pan, sauce pan, sauté pan, Dutch oven and pan and lid storage. And yes, there’s a lifetime warranty!

Was $845 You Save 24% On Sale: $645 See it!

J.Crew

J.Crew’s Summer Kickoff Event is here, which means 40% off sitewide (and an extra 60% off sale styles with code SUMMER). Narrowing down your options may feel impossible, but we’re here to help. Start off your cart with this easygoing, bestselling shift dress. It’s made with 100% cotton to keep you cool for the summer!

Was $138 You Save 42% On Sale: $80 See it!

Sunday Riley Good Genes

Dermstore is offering up to 20% off select items with code SUN for the remainder of May in its Summer Sale. The best part about scooping up this iconic lactic acid treatment is that, in addition to the discount, you’ll get a mini A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum added on for free while supplies last!

Was $122 You Save 20% On Sale: $98 See it!

Michael Kors Alma Mid Sandal

The Zappos Memorial Day Sale has kicked off, featuring two weeks of huge deals — up to 50% off select brands. Our pick? A designer shoe for summer you can dress up with formal frocks or dress down with shorts: these Michael Kors beauties!

Was $125 You Save 40% On Sale: $75 See it!

Madewell Denim Pull-On Paperbag Shorts

For the holiday weekend, Madewell is offering 25% off summer essentials — and an extra 25% off sale — with code LONGWEEKEND. There are so many markdowns on both trendy and timeless items, including these comfy-cute denim shorts!

Was $65 You Save 31% On Sale: $45 See it!

BaubleBar Gianna Semi-Precious Bracelet

BaubleBar’s Memorial Day event features jewelry styles starting at just $10. We’re eyeing the deal on this stone bead bracelet as the perfect chance to add a splash of color to any summer outfit. Love a stack? This is your moment to stock up and stack up!

Was $34 You Save 71% On Sale: $10 See it!