Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer’s here, so that means it’s time to bust out your favorite pair of shorts. Don’t have one? We’d like to humbly suggest a great pair of Levi’s 501 jean shorts. They’re not like the John Cena type. They’re comfy, casual cutoffs that you’ll want to rock again and again. And you can get a pair or two (or three!) on sale at Amazon right now for 50% off ahead of Memorial Day.

Related: 17 Best Bike Shorts To Wear Under Short Skirts Skirts are breezy, cute, and comfortable. But if you’re not interested in flashing the whole world when an errand wind whooshes by, you might want to wear something beneath them aside from your underwear. It’s totally fine if things like that don’t really bother you – you never have to be ashamed of your body, […]

Run to Amazon to get the Levi’s 501 Shorts for just $30 right now, as they come in regular and plus sizes, and you’ll save big on the size that works best for you in various washes. These are the OGs as far as jean shorts go, and they look great with just about everything. You can wear them with your favorite shirts, blouses, or whatever you want, and you’ll still come out super stylin’.

Get the Levi’s 501 Shorts for just $30 at Amazon!

You can choose from a variety of styles, washes, and sizes to fit your personality. And the best part is that you’ll be saving some serious cash to rock a new pair of Levi’s, a brand you can count on to last for quite some time. And since the temperatures are high right now, you’re going to want something to keep you cool, and these shorts are the way to go.

Get the Levi’s 501 Shorts for just $30 at Amazon!

Don’t miss out on this deal and grab a new pair of go-to shorts for the summer. Once Memorial Day is here this weekend, these will likely sell out soon. Get yours and you’ll have them in a few days, ready for the weekend!

Get the Levi’s 501 Shorts for just $30 at Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Levi’s here and shop other shorts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!