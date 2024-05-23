15 Deals to Shop During Macy’s Memorial Day Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Memorial Day Weekend is almost officially upon Us, and if you’re anything like Us, you’re already searching for deals. Whether you need new furniture or new pieces to pad out your wardrobe, now is the time to get them! Macy’s Memorial Day sale offers 20-60% off summer styles across fashion, home, kids and more!

From decadent bedding to flouncy dresses, Macy’s Memorial Day sale has something for everyone! We rounded up 15 deals to shops during Macy’s Memorial Day Sale — read on to see our pick!

Fashion

This Style & Co Women’s Cotton Eyelet Tiered Midi Dress is perfect for any spring or summer event— was $100, now just $60!

Home

This Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set is colorful and efficient — was $40, now just $14!

Kids

For the little one in your life, get them these Adidas Little Kids VL Court 3.0 Fastening Strap Casual Sneakers for a comfy, flexible option— was $50, now just $40!