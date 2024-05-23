15 Deals to Shop During Macy’s Memorial Day Sale

Your account
Macy's Memorial Day sale
Macy's

Memorial Day Weekend is almost officially upon Us, and if you’re anything like Us, you’re already searching for deals. Whether you need new furniture or new pieces to pad out your wardrobe, now is the time to get them! Macy’s Memorial Day sale offers 20-60% off summer styles across fashion, home, kids and more!

From decadent bedding to flouncy dresses, Macy’s Memorial Day sale has something for everyone! We rounded up 15 deals to shops during Macy’s Memorial Day Sale — read on to see our pick!

Fashion

Style & Co Women's Cotton Eyelet Tiered Midi Dress
Macy’s

This Style & Co Women’s Cotton Eyelet Tiered Midi Dress is perfect for any spring or summer event— was $100, now just $60!

Home

Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set
Macy’s

This Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set is colorful and efficient — was $40, now just $14!

Kids

Adidas Little Kids VL Court 3.0 Fastening Strap Casual Sneakers
Macy’s

For the little one in your life, get them these Adidas Little Kids VL Court 3.0 Fastening Strap Casual Sneakers for a comfy, flexible option— was $50, now just $40!

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

