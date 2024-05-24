17 Summer Shorts That Are Comfier Than Skirts — Starting at $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is almost here, meaning it’s time to get new warm-weather pieces — seriously! Whether you’re planning a vacation or need new everyday wear, now is the time to find them. So, we took it upon ourselves to help you find summer shorts that are comfier than skirts that won’t break the bank.

From soft fleece options to structured denim pieces, there is a pair of shorts that mesh well with your aesthetic and will elevate your summer wardrobe. We rounded up 17 summer shorts that are comfier than skirts — read on to see our picks.

1. Stretchy Comfort: These stretch 5″ inseam shorts are perfect for vacationing or running errands — just $21!

2. Floral Queen: These flowy shorts are breezy and easy — just $27!

3. Comfy Casual: These drawstring shorts are soft and flexible — just $26!

4. Prints, Please! Throw on this bowknot shorts with a T-shirt and sandals for an easy look — just $27!

5. Closet Staple: These mid rise stretch-waist shorts are simple and casual — was $40, now just $11!

6. Carry It All: These utility shorts can carry all your essentials — just $30!

7. Denim Princess: We all love denim and these Levi’s 501 jean shorts come distressed for an extra touch — was $60, now just $36!

8. Sleek Minimal: These high waist denim shorts come in 16 colors and will give an outfit a structured finish — just $30!

9. Adventure Ready: This short is cool and neutral — was $45, now just $30!

10. Cargos? Okay: The cargo trend is here to stay and these cargo shorts are an easy and affordable entry point — just $33!

11. Refined Elegance: For those who need an elevated pair of shorts, these linen paperbag shorts are perfect — just $20!

12. Everyday Essential: These drawstring shorts are perfect for any summer event — just $15!

13. Lounge It Out: Throw on these boxer shorts with a T-shirt for a cozy ensemble — just $38!

14. Easy, Breezy: These linen shorts are an airy vibe that you’ll want to live in this summer — just $55!

15. On The Go: If you need a light pair of shorts for working out, these Free People shorts have you covered— just $40!

16. Vacation Energy: These cotton gauze shorts are perfect for anything — just $45!

17. To Fleece Or Not To Fleece: These fleece shorts are great for lounging around the house — just $17!