Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Memorial Day weekend is officially here! Whether you’re firing up the grill with your family or barbecue hopping with your friends, you’ll look so chic and polished by rocking loungewear pieces. There are sleek short sets that err on the casual side of the fashion spectrum. Eye-catching one-pieces are an effortless way to showcase your style in a comfy way. Plus, there are wde-leg options that can take you from running errands into the office.

Related: 17 Summer Shorts That Are Comfier Than Skirts — Starting at $15 Summer is almost here, meaning it’s time to get new warm-weather pieces — seriously! Whether you’re planning a vacation or need new everyday wear, now is the time to find them. So, we took it upon ourselves to help you find summer shorts that are comfier than skirts that won’t break the bank. From soft fleece options to structured denim pieces, there is […]

Comfort is key year-round, but more especially during holidays. We rounded up a slew of fashionable, affordable and comfortable summer loungewear sets that will make you channel cool girl vibes this summer!

Summer Loungewear Short Sets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be extra comfy in this sleeveless co-ord set. It’s made with a unique textured loop yarn that looks cool and feels so soft. Best of all it has dropped armholes and a side slit!

2. Cropped Cutie: Show a little skin, courtesy of this crop top and short set!

3. Olive It: Opt for an oversized style with this long-sleeve shirt and short combo!

4. Biker Babe: You’ll get tons of rest and relaxation in this cozy oversized T-shirt and biker short set!

5. All About Knits: Serve Boho vibes with this chunky knit set. The button-down detail is so chic!

6. Waffle V-Neck: It doesn’t get much cooler than waffle knit. This olive green set has a cute V-neck design and comfy shorts that you’ll love to run errands in!

7. Icey Florals: We love floral prints. This flowery two-piece comes with a button-down top and shorts with pockets!

8. Verse Vibes: This two-piece set offers the best of both worlds. You can wear it when you’re heading to a workout class or dress it up with heels and a denim jacket!

Summer Loungewear Pant Sets

9. Luxe Knits: If you want an effortlessly chic look, snag this two-piece set. Both pieces are so versatile you can pair them with other summer essentials!

10. Denim Duty: Take your love for two-piece sets to new heights with a dressy denim style!

11. Flowy Linen: You’ll look like the coolest girl around in this flowy linen-like set!

12. Onesie: Jumpsuits are an easy breezy way to look polished without minimal effort! This stunning one-piece is made from lightweight fabric so you won’t be too hot wearing it in the sun!

13. Bigger and Better: This two-piece is perfect for fashionistas who enjoy rocking oversized tops. The flowy bottoms are slim and they flatter curves!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Last but Not Least: Everyone will want to know when you snagged this sleeveless wide-leg set. It’s so soft and versatile!