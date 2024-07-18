Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s a hot one out there. It’s time to make a splash at the beach or pool in a daring, flirty swimsuit that shows off your best assets. Peekaboo swimsuits are a great pick no matter what type of figure you have. Thanks to their strategic cutouts and sheer panels they give you just the right amount of skin to be sexy while still leaving something to the imagination. And there are tons of them to choose from, too!

Not sure where to start shopping? We’ve rounded up 15 of the hottest peekaboo one-piece suits and bikinis over at Amazon right now. plunging necklines and high-cut legs to strappy backs and mesh insets, these suits flatter every figure. Get ready to bare a little and turn heads with our favorite peekaboo swimsuits.

15 Stunning Peekaboo Swimsuits You’ll Wear All Summer

