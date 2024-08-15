Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: Being stylish and managing it can be an expensive process. Whether you’re into luxe pieces or tried and true classics, finding a versatile set that still packs a fashionable punch while not spending all your paycheck on two pieces is essential. What’s more, the Walmart sale section has plenty of fashion deals that will check all your boxes!

From flowy dresses to decadent skirts, Walmart’s sale section has something for every taste and aesthetic — and they won’t empty your wallet. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 stylish Walmart fashion deals that start at just $4 — read on to see our picks!

1. Formal Vibes: This Scoop Cowl Neck Cami Dress is flowy and has spaghetti straps for a sexy finish — was $15, now just $7!

2. She Means Business: We love this Attitude Unknown Halter Vest and Wide Leg Pants Suit because it’s so versatile and adorable — was $54, now just $30!

3. Sporty Essence: For the girl that needs a sleek, stretchy pair of pants to work out in, these Athletic Works Women’s Bike Shorts have you covered — was $11, now just $5!

4. Vacay Realness: If you have an upcoming vacation coming up, this No Boundaries Crinkle Bralette Bikini 2-Piece Set will help you relish in your relaxed state — was $20, now just $8!

5. Cottagecore Synergy: This Time and Tru Square Neck Midi Dress has pronounced sleeves and has a belt to help further accentuate your curves — was $16, now just $13!

6. Boss and CEO: We can’t get enough of this Time and Tru Linen-Blend Button Front Blazer with Patch Pockets because you can wear it to the office during work and out on the streets long after — was $23, now just $8!

7. On The Go: This Scoop Full Zip Texture Jacket pairs well with leggings or sweats — was $32, now just $13!

8. Denim on Denim: These Sofia Jeans Chi Shortie High Rise Fray Hem Shorts have a 3.5″ inseam, and they’re great for any summer occasion — was $20, now just $10!

9. On Trend: For the girl who needs an affordable way to nail the satin lingerie trend, this Time and Tru Satin Midi Slip Skirt is right up your alley — was $10, now just $4!

10. Carry It All: This Sofia Jeans Linen Blend Tie Front Top comes with cargo pockets for a trendy, functional option — was $22, now just $7!

11. Pristine and Clean: This Free Assembly Cotton Belted Shirtdress will help you keep your shape while helping you look seamless (and it’s made with cotton for extra breathability) — was $28, now just $11!

12. Maxed Out: You can coordinate this Dokotoo Maxi Dress with sandals or heels — was $51, now just $36!

13. Tied Up: This Time and Tru Tie Shoulder Midi Dress comes in the prettiest coral color that will add a punch to all your summer outfits — was $20, now just $8!

14. Fall Ready: This Free Assembly Women’s Quilted Vest will help add some extra fluff and warmth to your fall wardrobe rotation — was $38, now just $21!

15. LBD Energy: Everyone needs a little black dress in their closet — and this Sofia Jeans Asymmetric Gathered Dress is a suitable alternative — was $20, now just $7!