By now, you probably know that TikTok helps determine trends. Whether you’re into following influencers and their style or like wearing comfy clothing, taking notes from social media can be helpful. Moreover, influencer moms have taken over several social media landscapes due to their ability to inform their viewers and do it while dressing well comfortably. If you don’t know where to start or want an easy way to find everything you need, we’re here to help!

From sleeveless styles to decadent maxi dresses, there is a comfy, influencer mom-inspired dress style that will help you look put-together and chic without feeling restricted. We rounded up 16 comfy summer dress styles influencer moms are wearing that we’re sure will make this scorcher of a season much easier. Read on to see our picks!

1. Milk Maid Realness: This swing maxi dress will help you nail the milk maid trend effortlessly — just $55!

2. Everyday Essential: If you like easy, breezy styles, this T-shirt dress can help you remain chill — was $53, now just $35!

3. Rich Mom Vibes: The rich mom aesthetic is an easy trend to nail, and this striped maxi dress makes it even easier— just $28!

4. ’50s-Inspiration: We can’t get over this sleeveless mini dress because it’s airy and simple with a minimal ’50s feel — just $34!

5. Closet Staple: This T-shirt dress is casual and comfy — just $37!

6. Boho-Chic: Calling all Bohemian queens! We are sure you’ll love this maxi dress (and its cute floral print) — just $43!

7. Neutral and Pretty: This tunic dress has intricate smocked sleeves, and its so simple — just $28!

8. Cleanly Pristine: We love this midi dress because it’s a flowy and streamlined option that works for every summer event — just $25!

9. Sporty Cute: This mini dress has a slight sporty essence, and it comes in multiple bold colors — just $33!

10. European-Style: The ’70s are a popular fashion decade because of how easy and elegant the fashion was — and this halter sundress shows why — just $35!

11. Prints, Please: If you have a knack for attention-grabbing mini dress has ruffles that will help you do just that — just $38!

12. Vacation Ready: This shoulder tie midi dress is regal and elevated — great for a formal summer occasion — was $67, now just $51!

13. Shifty: You can throw on this shift dress with sandals or heels for a versatile closet addition — just $37!

14. Elegance Only: This twisted front bodycon dress helps accentuate your shoulders — and the back slit is adorable — was $47, now just $33!

15. Flow On: For those who like floral prints and slits, this midi dress is right up your alley — just $40!

16. Buttoned Up: This midi dress buttons down the front for a clean finish — just $35!