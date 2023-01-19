17 Perfect Winter Skirts You Can Wear From Day to Night

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not even the winter cold can stop Us from wearing skirts! It’s all about selecting the right styles and making the necessary adjustments in order to keep these garments in the rotation. That could mean simply wearing a pair of tights to give you extra warmth or picking out a particular pair of boots for ample leg coverage.

With the proper tweaks, you can rock any number of skirts in the winter — and we handpicked a few options for you. See what we’re shopping below!

Mini Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to minis in the winter, we’re pretty particular about the material they’re made from. Thicker knits or wool fabrics are ideal, and the print can play a huge role too. Plaids are always a classic option, and we tend to opt for darker hues as well. But one of our favorite finds is this gorgeous suede style! It’s luxurious, has a cozy quality and will pair perfectly with so many tall boots. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the sale price right now is a major steal!

Originally $98 On Sale: $29 You Save 70% See it!

More styles we love:

Midi Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: With midi skirts, we’re not as picky about the material due to their length, and we focus on incorporating rich colors which fit the seasonal mood. You can always wear bright and vibrant hues, but if we’re matching our skirts to our boots, neutrals and deep colors may potentially work better. This faux-leather wrap skirt is so chic and will be a nice contrast when teamed with cozy knits.

Starting at $13.00 See it!

More styles we love:

Maxi Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Our lightweight, boho-style skirts generally take a backseat in the wintertime, and we choose heavier styles to potentially wear without tights! The length and warmth provided by the material is essential for the season, but you can still get away with wearing skirts made from thinner fabrics with the appropriate styling. As far as winter maxi skirts go, we can’t think of a better one than this full-length beauty! It’s available in tons of colors and prints — they’re all perfection.

$40.00 See it!

More styles we love:

